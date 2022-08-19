The next Total War Warhammer 3 DLC is already in the works

The next DLC for Total War Warhammer 3 after Champions of Chaos is already in the works, Senior QA Lead Luke Browne has let on. In a brief Twitter interview on Thursday, Browne says this week he’s started work on the next DLC for the strategy game, and is currently “looking over the documentation and setting up our testing plans for the project”.

After the Champions of Chaos and Immortal Empires expansions drop on August 23, Browne promises “there are loads of DLC and content on the way,” adding “I can’t wait to see all the fans’ reactions to them when you finally get to see them”. Seems there are multiple releases still to come then. Browne talks a big talk too: “As an avid fan of Games Workshop’s tabletop games and hobby since age 10, I can say that if you think you’ve seen it all in Warhammer DLC already, prepare to be amazed.”

We don’t like to get all in a tizzy about nothing, but surely, surely, the next DLC has to be Chaos Dwarfs, right? They’re the last big faction yet to appear, and one that fans have been clamouring to receive as DLC since Total War Warhammer II.

Browne says he can’t talk much about the upcoming DLC “lest I be offered to the flames”. That sounds a lot like it could be a hint to us, since the Chaos Dwarfs worship a horrible god named Hashut, who’s really into fire, sacrifices, and sacrificing people in a big fire.

Backing up this assumption, back in March, our friends at PCGamesN spotted datamined files relating to the Chaos Dwarfs, including a loading screen and dialogue such as the not-very-ambiguous warning: “Chaos Dwarfs are nearby”.

Anyhow, that’s all a way off. Right now, Total War Warhammer III fans have got the Champions of Chaos expansion to look forward to, bringing Valkia, Vilitch, Festus, and Azazel to the game to lay waste for the Chaos Gods. And, probably even more excitingly, the Immortal Empires campaign, combining content from all three Total War Warhammer titles. Both arrive on Tuesday, August 23.