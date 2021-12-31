Win every Undaunted game and Frostgrave goodies for New Year

It’s an incredibly poorly kept secret that here at Wargamer, we have something of an obsession with the acclaimed deck-building war board game Undaunted, as well as a soft spot for narrative wargaming systems like the award-winning fantasy skirmisher Frostgrave. So much so that, this New Year, we’ve teamed up with Osprey Games to give one lucky winner a bundle of Undaunted and Frostgrave goodies this holiday season.

You can win a stack of treats, including a copy of Undaunted: Normandy, award-winning follow-up Undaunted: North Africa, and the recently released expansion Undaunted: Reinforcements – that’s every game in the series to date. On top of that, the Frostgrave second edition core rulebook, plus its Wizard Eye expansion, The Red King supplement, and the new Blood Legacy supplement are up for grabs, giving you everything you need (and more) to start battling in the frozen city.

To enter, simply complete any of the actions listed below, and add your details. If you’re randomly selected as the winner, Osprey will contact you to send the bundle of games your way. Make sure to get your entries in by 6pm GMT / 1pm EST on Friday, January 7. It couldn’t be easier.

Whether you’re a WW2 aficionado or simply love playing on the tabletop, we reckon Undaunted: Normandy is one of the best board games currently in print. We also loved what its designers had to say in our interview about Reinforcements. Frostgrave, too, has cemented itself as a staple in the miniatures wargaming community for its streamlined rules that let you create emergent narratives.

Wargamer holiday giveaway #5 – Undaunted & Stargrave bundle

Get your entries in now – before the New Year’s Eve festivities kick in – and we wish you the best of luck, as well as a very happy New Year!