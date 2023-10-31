One of the best horror tabletop RPGs is free for Halloween

To celebrate Halloween, tabletop RPG publisher Free League has made its award-winning title Vaesen free for all. Between October 30 and 31, fans can pick up the paranormal investigation game for no cost. Fans of spooky mysteries and folklore really shouldn’t miss this.

We’ve already recommended Vaesen as one of the best horror RPG games to try this Halloween, and we sang the praises of its expansions in our Vaesen: Mythic Britain and Ireland review.

If you want to set up a horror one shot of your own, you can find a free copy on DriveThruRPG.

First published in 2020, Vaesen describes itself as “Nordic Horror Roleplaying”. Players are gifted (or perhaps cursed) with the ability to see supernatural creatures, and they’ll use these powers to sleuth their way through a variety of Scandinavian adventures. The game, designed by Tales from The Loop’s Nils Hintze, uses Free League’s Year Zero Engine and features gloriously gothic artwork from Swedish illustrator Johan Egerkrans.

Free League is the tabletop RPG publisher behind plenty of Halloween-worthy titles, including Mörk Borg, Death in Space, and the Alien RPG. Basically, you can expect spooks and scares of a certain caliber here.

For even more spooky Christmas recommendations, here are our top horror board games – plus the best board games to play based on your favorite horror movie. We can even recommend horror miniatures, horror wargames, and horror comics. Halloween may be on a Tuesday this year, but these guides give you plenty to do on a spooky night in.