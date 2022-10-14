Warhammer 40k Darktide’s closed beta starts now

The Warhammer 40k Darktide closed beta test has begun, giving a lucky few the chance to try out Fatshark’s Warhammer 40k version of Vermintide this weekend. If you signed up for the closed beta and were selected, then as of October 14, 7am EST / 12pm BST, you’ll now be able to enjoy some running and gunning fun, right up until the Darktide beta closes on Sunday October 16.

Fatshark released a trailer for the Darktide closed beta test on Wednesday, explaining what players would be able to get up to in this “smaller preview” of the full game. The closed beta includes four missions in total and players will also be able to explore the large central hub area.

Another feature in the Darktide closed beta is character creation. Participants will be able to customise their own reject, both aesthetically and through selecting a loadout, rather than using a premade character.

After a good few delays, Warhammer 40k Darktide now looks to be sprinting towards its full release date. It’s coming out on PC on November 30. There’ll also be an Xbox console release, though the date that version will arrive is currently unknown.

Check out our Warhammer 40k Darktide release date guide for the latest updates.