You could be playing Warhammer 40k Darktide this week

Warhammer 40k Darktide has, alas, been delayed yet again, but technical playtests are happening this week, so you could get your hands on it sooner than you might expect. Developer Fatshark has announced it’s giving fans a chance to try out Darktide on August 12, in a test to ensure the co-op slash-and-shoot-em-up game runs nice and smooth.

There are two Warhammer 40k Darktide technical test sessions currently available, both taking place on Friday. The first runs from 4-8pm GMT (9am-1pm PT) and the second from 9pm-1am GMT (2-6pm PT). The devs say the sessions will “help to ensure a more stable, battle-tested experience at launch.” They also say they’ve been designed to test particular elements of Darktide, and none will allow players full access to the game.

Busy polishing your Bolter gun (euphemism not intended) on Friday? Well don’t despair. While the 12th is the date to save for the initial sessions, the devs say they’ll “continue to run these tests as we approach launch”. The Darktide website FAQ explains you’ll join the tester database as soon as you sign up, and that means you’ll “be part of the candidate pool for any future test we opt to run”.

To sign up for Warhammer 40k Darktide playtest, all you have to do is give your email on the Darktide website, and then fill out a form sent to that address. You’ll be asked questions ranging from your experience with co-op shooters like Vermintide 2 to the specs of your PC. Selection will depend on things like your location, the scope of the test, as well as technical factors. It’s not clear what your rig will need to be capable of, as Fatshark says it’s still defining its specs for every test.

While the devs say the first few tests will likely be on PC, they plan to run some on every platform, so Xbox users will get their turn eventually. They also say that “the first few tests will be more technical”, so we guess it’s perfectly possible that on Friday you’ll just be trying out the matchmaking system or something, rather than enjoying some running and gunning fun.

Assuming it’s not hit by another delay, Darktide will arrive just in time for Christmas. It’s slated for November 30 for PC, and coming to Xbox Series X/S “shortly after”. Check out our Warhammer 40k Darktide guide for more details on the release.