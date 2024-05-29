The latest Warhammer 40k RPG finally gets a starter set

One year after the game officially launched, Cubicle 7 is releasing the delayed starter set for the Warhammer 40k RPG Imperium Maledictum. Containing a starting adventure, designed to teach newbies how to play the game, it comes to preorder this Thursday, on May 30, 2024.

While the publisher’s latest announcement is fairly tight-lipped on what exactly the Imperium Maledictum starter set contains, previous blog posts shed more light on this upcoming release for the tabletop RPG.

It appears Imperium Maledictum follows in the footsteps of other Cubicle 7 starter sets, including Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay and Wrath & Glory. It contains two books: one a beginner-friendly adventure, and the other a setting guide. You’ll also get a set of dice, handouts, and six character pregens to start you out.

The adventure, named The Blazing Seraph, promises a “supposed miracle” and extreme heresy. Judging by the statue of Saint Celestine on the cover, it’s got something to do with the Sisters of Battle… and Chaos of course. Meanwhile, Rokarth: A Guide to the Hive will give the gamemaster ideas and advice for running adventures in a dirty, overpopulated Hive World.

Imperium Maledictum released on March 23, 2023. In contrast to the blood and guts action of Cubicle 7’s other Warhammer 40k RPG, this one is more about investigation and mystery-solving, a spiritual successor to Dark Heresy. There’s still plenty of opportunities for violence however – with 60 different critical injuries you can suffer, up to and including being cut in half.

Originally, the starter set was slated to arrive in November 2023, but it seems the release schedule slipped a little, and it was shunted off into 2024.

A large part of Imperium Maledictum is deciding which Warhammer 40k Imperium of Man faction you’re part of, and what kind of patron you serve. You can work for an Inquisitor, be the crew of a Rogue Trader, or even – and this is the option we went with in our demo session – be a bunch of pencil-pushing tax auditors, whose first port of call when mystery awaits is going off to an archive somewhere and scanning documents.