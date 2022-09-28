Five popular Kill Teams just got free Warhammer 40k rules

Continuing a week of Warhammer 40k: Kill Team updates, Games Workshop has now published free-to-download Warhammer 40k rules datasheets for five popular Kill Teams. The Imperial Navy Breachers, Kroot Farstalkers, Traitor Guardsmen, Elucidian Starstriders and Gellerpox Infected all receive new rules that take them from small-scale Kill Team skirmishers to army-level units for full-on games of Warhammer 40k.

The brand new free Warhammer 40k rules PDFs were shared in an article on GW’s Warhammer Community site on Wednesday.

Imperial Navy Breachers

The Imperial Navy Breachers and Kroot Farstalkers are the title fighters in the Kill Team: Into the Dark box set, released at the start of September.

Breachers can now be included as a Troops choice for any Imperial army. They have the Agents of the Imperium keyword, so including them in your list won’t interfere with any Battle Forged abilities your army gains from containing only models from a single faction. They don’t count towards the minimum number of Troops in a detachment, though (unless it’s a Navis Imperialis detachment), so can’t be used to cheaply fill out Troops slots.

They have a similar stat-line to the Astra Militarum’s Militarum Tempestus elites. Their Void Armour is a little more effective than normal carapace armour, and their weaponry is all extremely close ranged.

Kroot Farstalkers

Kroot Farstalkers join the T’au Empire army as a swift but fragile elite choice. Their Bounty Hunters ability lets them select an enemy unit against which they can re-roll hit rolls with their bevy of exotic weapons, and their Ambushing Predators ability grants a free move on the first round of the battle.

With a 6+ armour save, their Stealthy Hunters ability – granting a +1 to armour saving throws when they’re in cover – will be the only thing keeping them on the table.

The Blooded

The Blooded Kill Team from Kill Team: Moroch join the Chaos Space Marines. The Traitor Enforcer is an HQ choice broadly analogous to an Imperial Guard Commissar, and optionally accompanied by a Traitor Ogryn, who can soak up bullets and blades for him. Traitor Guardsmen are a cheap Troops choice that, helpfully, has the Cultists keyword, granting access to some key stratagems.

Elucidian Starstriders

Models for the Elucidian Starstriders and Gellerpox Infected first appeared as adversaries in the Kill Team: Rogue Trader box set way back in 2018, and they were rereleased as separate kits at the start of September.

Rules to use some of the Starstriders models were included in War Zone Octarius Book 2: Critical Mass as part of the Index: Astra Cartographica micro codex. These new datasheets aren’t compatible with that list, but they do allow you to field the entire Starstriders box set.

As shown in Wednesday’s WarCom article, the Cartographica Rogue Trader and her entourage of hangers-on are an HQ choice, and Voidsmen-At-Arms are troops. Like the Navy Breachers, they’re both agents of the Imperium and have the Navis Imperialis keyword, so you can make an entire Navy patrol detachment for a small and very fluffy force.

Gellerpox Infected

Similar to the Agents of the Imperium, the Gellerpox Infected can join any Death Guard or Nurgle Traitoris Astartes army without interfering with Battleforged bonuses. The hulking Gellerpox Mutants are a beefy melee beatstick, while the Mutoid Vermin perform similarly to Poxwalkers, with a 6+ ability to ignore wounds and immunity to failing Morale tests.