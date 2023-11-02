Fall to Chaos with 80% off this Warhammer 40k RPG bundle

Publisher Cubicle 7 is currently offering a Warhammer 40k RPG bundle containing eight hefty rulebooks and expansions from the Warhammer 40k: Black Crusade line, for $24.99. The PDF package contains every rulebook ever published for the game, and would normally retail for $144.60.

Warhammer 40k: Black Crusade is an adventure and horror RPG that puts players into the heretical shoes of sorcerers, cultists, and Chaos Space Marines, on the dark side of the Warhammer 40k galaxy. It uses a D100 RPG dice system, similar to horror RPG Call of Cthulhu, but with the focus on serving the ruinous 40k Chaos Powers rather than battling them.

Though it’s largely compatible with the older Warhammer 40k RPGs Dark Heresy and Rogue Trader, Black Crusade positions the players as enemies of the Imperium of Man. You’ll still often fight the forces of Chaos, though – if there’s one thing that the Great Four hate more than the Imperium, it’s each other.

The Warhammer 40k Black Crusade RPG bundle contains:

Black Crusade: Core Rulebook

Game Master’s Kit – a GM’s screen and handy reference supplement.

Binding Contracts – an adventure

Hand of Corruption – an adventure in three acts

The Tome of Blood – a supplement focused on Khorne

The Tome of Decay – a supplement focused on Nurgle

The Tome of Excess – a supplement focused on Slaanesh

The Tome of Fate – a supplement focused on Tzeentch

If you want to know a bit more about Black Crusade, check out this review by YouTuber Dan Wells:

Black Crusade was the last original Warhammer 40k RPG published by Fantasy Flight Games (though a second edition of Dark Heresy was released after it). Though the line is not in print any more, Cubicle 7 holds the rights to all the old books.

Cubicle 7 also publishes all the other current Warhammer licensed RPGs, including Warhammer 40k: Wrath and Glory, Warhammer 40k: Imperium Maledictum, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 4th edition, and Age of Sigmar: Soulbound.

If you need inspiration for life as a renegade from the Imperium, there are some fantastic Warhammer 40k books from that perspective. We can particularly recommend Aaron Dembski-Bowden’s Night Lords Trilogy and Black Legion Novels for a glimpse of life aboard a Chaos Space Marine vessel; while Dan Abnett’s Ravenor trilogy and Mike Brook’s Rites of Passage have great sections told from the perspective of agents of Chaos.

If you’re a fan of the Chaos Space Marines Warhammer 40k faction, make sure you check out this fan-made rules expansion, which gives each of the legions new rules for 10th edition 40k.