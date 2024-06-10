We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Hell yeah, Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 has a Carnifex!

The Summer Game Fest trailer for Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 reveals a close-quarters slugfest against a massive Tyranid monster.

Key art from Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2, Lieutenant Titus, a grim faced Space Marine in blue armor, faces off against an illustration of a Carnifex, a multi-limbed, crablike alien monster
Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 players will pit their combat skill against the alien might of the Tyranid Carnifex, a species of 15 foot tall armored behemoth covered in claws, jaws, and bladed limbs. The colossal monster makes a brief appearance in the latest Space Marine 2 trailer, revealed on Saturday at the Summer Game Fest preview show.

We didn’t think we could get more hyped for the Space Marine 2 release date this September, particularly since the revelation in May that we can expect Space Marine 2 PVP and PVE multiplayer modes for the game. But we’re nothing if not suckers for big monsters, and the Tyranid Carnifex is very, very big indeed.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s not clear if this is going to be a Space Marine 2 boss monster – it’s certainly big enough to warrant an arena fight, but the Tyranid hive fleets spawn the brutes in the thousands.

The few seconds it appears in the trailer show Lieutenant Titus engaging it with the regular combat system, suggesting that no special gimmicks are needed to kill it. The fact that the enemies in the game pivot from ‘Nids to Chaos Space Marines at the midpoint might mean the big chap only has a few appearances.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 screenshot - Lieutenant Titus pours fire into a huge Carnifex, a colossal armored alien with bladed limbs

This is the second ‘Nid giant we know will feature. The recent trailer for PVE multiplayer includes radio chatter for a mission to squash a Tyranid Hive Tyrant, and a few clips of the monstrous psychic overlord in action. A lethal Chaos Space Marine helbrute with a very, very big hammer appears as well, as does a flame-spewing draconic Heldrake.

The Carnifex is such an iconic monster that it was always likely to show up, but not totally certain. The Space Marine 2 preview build, available last year, featured ‘gaunts, spore mines, Tyranid Warriors, and one Zoanthrope, with a heavy focus on swarm fights rather than elite enemies. We enjoyed that a lot, and everything revealed since that preview build suggests this could be one of the greatest Warhammer 40k games ever made.

