Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date, trailers, and more

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is a game with a lot of expectations riding on it. The Warhammer 40k name has often been tarnished when venturing into the world of video games. For every Total War: Warhammer 3, Dark Omen, Blood Bowl, or Dawn of War, there’s been a Fire Warrior or a Storm of Vengeance. For Warhammer fans, the very idea of a Warhammer videogame can often be something to be distinctly wary of.

But then there’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. Slamming down onto the deckplates of gaming with all the fury and power of a thunder hammer, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine released all the way back in 2011 and showed the world what a game featuring a space marine should be like. It never received the critical acclaim some of its Warhammer siblings did, but for atmosphere, feel, and overall space marineyness – it’s a Warhammer 40k videogame that cannot be beaten.

Sadly, the original developers weren’t able to provide a followup and, for many years, it seemed the story would end there. However, unlike in the Warhammer 40k universe, hope reared its head in December 2021, with the news that Saber Interactive were developing a sequel to be published by Focus Entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know about Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2:

What is Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2?

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks set to pick up where the last game ended, both in terms of plot and gameplay. As in the original, players will take on the mantle of Captain Titus of the Ultramarines in this third-person action game as they hack, slash, and smash their way through hordes of enemies in the name of the God-Emperor, armed with both melee and ranged weapons.

The original game took place on the Adeptus Mechanicus Forge World Graia as it came under siege by Orks. Determined to protect the planet’s precious manufacturing capabilities and technology, Captain Titus, Veteran Sergeant Sidonus, and Tactical Marine Leandros made landfall to fight their way to critical objectives, securing the planet against the tide of greenskins. A betrayal led the forces of Chaos into the fray, ending with Captain Titus successfully banishing the Ruinous Powers from the planet.

However, due to his suspicious ability to resist Chaos and stay – apparently – uncorrupted, and thanks to the testimony of Leandros, Captain Titus was placed under arrest at the end of the game by the Inquisition, led away under guard by Black Templars space marines.

As Space Marine 2 is a sequel, there’s some big questions to be answered about what happened after the end of the first game and why Captain Titus is free once more. Speaking of Captain Titus (or rather, speaking as Captain Titus), Clive Standen will be taking over the vocal reigns from Mark Strong to voice the lead character in this new instalment.

In terms of gameplay, we know that Space Marine 2 will feature brutal melee and ranged combat much like the original, albeit with the benefit of over ten years of technological advancement.

Thanks to the game’s reveal trailer, we know that Captain Titus will be mainly facing off against Tyranids, painting the universe in lashings of their xenos blood.

The original game featured several multiplayer modes, including a co-op horde mode as well as team-based player vs. player modes. It’s not known yet if they’ll be making a return but we’ll be keeping a close eye on any developments over the coming months.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date

There is currently no announced Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date, though some commentators have suggested we may see it rear its head sometime in 2022.

That said, the release date is still very much unannounced at this time.

As for the platforms where you’ll be able to play Space Marine 2, it should be appearing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Basically, if you have a current generation computer or console, you should have everything you need to be able to start slaying xenos scum.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 trailers

The World Premiere Reveal from The Game Awards 2021 is the only Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 trailer we have right now, but what a trailer it is.

The first part of the trailer shows the Ultramarines landing on an unnamed plane before laying into the Tyranids with almost mechanical brutality. We get to see Thunderhawk gunships descend from the skies, disgorging their Space Marine payloads before the carnage begins.

The whole pre-rendered sequence is framed by Imperial Guardsmen gawking from the sidelines, giving us an idea of the scale of both the space marines and their Tyranid foes. This section of the trailer ends with the reveal of Captain Titus himself, older, more battered, but still the same Captain we grew close to back in 2011.

From there, the trailer gives us a little taste of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 gameplay. Much like the original, it looks to be impactful, weighty, and very bloody indeed. If you ever wanted to set foot in the ceramite shoes of a space marine, this may be the closest you’ll get.

