Here’s how Imperial Agents work in Warhammer 40k 10th edition

GW has previewed the rules that let you add Assassins, Inquisitors, and other Agents of the Imperium to your Warhammer 40k 10th edition Imperial armies

Warhammer 40k 10th edition Imperial Agents Eversor Assassin illustration by Games Workshop

Published:

Warhammer 40k

The latest Warhammer 40k Faction Focus article, released on the Warhammer Community website on Wednesday, reveals how the Agents of the Imperium will work in Warhammer 40k 10th edition. The Agents are a hodgepodge of characters and units from the less directly militaristic factions within the Imperium of Man, and the newly revealed rules show that it will be simple to add them to other armies.

The ‘Assigned Agents’ army rule allows an army from one of the Imperial Warhammer 40k factions – such as Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, or Imperial Knights – to be joined by a certain number of Agents of the Imperium, depending on the size of the game. There are separate allowances for characters, such as the various Inquisitors and Assassins, and troops with the Retinue keyword.

Warhammer 40k 10th edition Agents of the Inquisition 'Assigned Agents' army rule

The article states that “Imperial Agents aren’t designed to operate as a faction in their own right”. They don’t have their own Detachment rules, Warhammer 40k Stratagems, or Enhancements. However, an Inquisitor can join any Imperium Battleline Infantry unit as its leader.

Warhammer 40k 10th edition Agents of the Inquisition datasheet for an Inquisitor

The newly revealed Inquisitor datasheet shows why you might want to attach an Inquisitor to a squad of Astra Militarum or Primaris Intercessors. Though their combat abilities are just those of normal, baseline humans, Inquisitors have the powerful ‘Power of the Rosette’ ability; if you target their unit with a Stratagem, on a roll of 3+ you’ll receive a rebate of 1CP. Their ‘Blessed Wardings’ also grant their unit Feel No Pain 5+ against Mortal Wounds.

With models for Imperial Navy Breachers and Adeptus Arbites released in recent Kill Team box sets, the Imperial Agents line has expanded a lot this year, and it’s good to see simple ways to use those models in Warhammer 40k 10th edition.

If you fancy reading a great Warhammer 40k book full of skulduggery and spy-craft from Agents of the Imperium, check out Assassinorum Kingmaker by Robert Rath.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.