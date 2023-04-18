How will Warhammer 40k Stratagems work in 10th edition 40k?

Warhammer 40k Stratagems have been a major part of the wargame since they made their debut in its 8th edition. Representing the unique skills, equipment, and tactics of your faction, Stratagems grant players extra tactical options and tough choices, from building your army right through to fighting out the final, desperate turn of the game.

Each Warhammer 40k faction has access to unique Stratagems that give it a distinctive style on the tabletop. With Warhammer 40k 10th edition coming this summer, the big question is: how will this key feature of 40k change in the new edition of the game?

This guide collates all the information revealed by Games Workshop so far about 10th edition Warhammer 40k Stratagems.

What are Warhammer 40k Stratagems?

Warhammer 40k Stratagems are special abilities that a player can activate at various points during a game of Warhammer 40k. Each player has access to a budget of Command Points (CP), which they can spend to activate Stratagems. Stratagems tend to cost between one and three CP.

In 9th edition 40k, Stratagems can be used before the battle, for example to add an additional Relic or Warlord Trait to your army list, or during it, to activate a one-off ability. That might allow you to reroll dice, give a unit a combat bonus, move that unit in a way that breaks the normal rules, or any number of other powerful effects.

In 9th edition 40k, many Stratagems are restricted to particular units or units with particular keywords: for example, Space Marine vehicles can only use the Smoke Launchers Stratagem if they have the Smoke keyword. Games Workshop has stated that in 10th edition, many such Stratagems will instead be abilities on models’ datasheets.

Core Stratagems

12 Core Stratagems will be available to all armies in Warhammer 40k 10th edition. That’s almost twice as many as in 9th edition 40k, which only had seven Core Stratagems.

Here are the Warhammer 40k 10th edition Core Stratagems we know about so far:

Rapid Ingress

1 CP – At the end of your opponent’s movement phase, one unit from your army currently in Reserves arrives on the battlefield as if it were the Reinforcements step of your own Movement phase. The unit can use any deployment method it has access to, such as the Deep Strike ability.

The Stratagem can’t be used if there’s a reason the unit can’t deploy during the current battle round. This is likely to come from scenario rules or mission packs that prohibit a model from entering the battle from Reserve on turn one.

Detachment Stratagems

When you build your army list in Warhammer 40k 10th edition, you will select a single Detachment from those available for your faction, representing a particular force organisation or subfaction. This provides you with up to six, unique Detachment Stratagems.

That means that when playing with an army in 10th edition 40k you’ll have far fewer unique Stratagems to consider than you did in 9th edition – 9E factions commonly had at least 24 faction-specific Stratagems.

To get a taste for what this is like, check out the final 9th edition Warhammer 40k Codex, Codex World Eaters. The ‘default’ World Eaters army has access to eight Stratagems, and the ‘Disciples of the Red Angel’ subfaction has a different eight.

Warhammer 40k 9th edition core stratagems

There are seven Warhammer 40k 9th edition core stratagems. It’s likely that some of them will appear in 10th edition 40k as well. Expect them to be updated to reflect the changing rules.