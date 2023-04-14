Here’s how weapons work in Warhammer 40k 10th edition

In the run up to 10th edition Warhammer 40k, Games Workshop has previewed a major overhaul to Warhammer 40k weapon abilities, via a Warhammer Community article posted on Friday. Rather than being defined by a single “type”, such as Heavy or Assault, and a textbox of special rules, weapons will pull from a selection of standardised ‘Weapon Abilities’.

The WarCom article explains that the Warhammer 40k 10th edition “core rules include a variety of… weapon abilities, which tie together similar effects found across factions”. It’s still possible that some Warhammer 40k factions will also have access to unique Weapon Abilities common to their wargear, such as Poison for the plague-ridden Death Guard, or Magna-Rail for the high-tech Leagues of Votann.

Weapon Abilities won’t be mutually exclusive; WarCom gives the example of Bolt-rifles, which are now both Heavy and Assault weapons (effectively granting them two different firing modes). This is a big change to the Weapon Types system that has been in effect since 3rd edition 40k, which granted each weapon just one type.

We’ve collated all the Weapon Abilities from Friday’s article, plus Weapon Abilities that have appeared in other WarCom previews.

Weapon Abilities

Anti

Anti-keyword X+ abilities allow models to score Critical Wounds (that is, automatic wounds irrespective of the target’s Toughness) against vehicles on to wound rolls of X or higher. An Anti-vehicle 3+ weapon would wound vehicles on any to-wound roll of 3+. There will be other Anti-keyword abilities, though we don’t know what yet.

Assault

A unit that advances can still shoot with any Assault weapons it is carrying.

Blast

The Blast keyword appears on the Frag missile profile for the 10th edition Terminator’s cyclone missile launcher, but WarCom hasn’t explained how it works. If it’s anything like 9th edition 40k, Blast weapons will have a random number of shots, but at least three shots when targeting units with six or more models, and maximum shots when targeting units with 11 or more models.

Devastating Wounds

When a weapon with Devastating Wounds scores a Critical Wound (normally on a to-wound roll of six), the target suffers a Mortal Wound and the attack sequence ends. In effect, attack ignores the target’s armour save and Invulnerable Save, assuming mortal wounds work the same as they did in 9th edition 40k.

Melta

Melta X weapons do an additional X wounds against targets within half their weapon range: a Melta 2 weapon would do two extra wounds.

Pistol

The Pistol Weapon Ability appears on the Termagant datasheet, but WarCom hasn’t explained what it does. In 9th edition 40k, Pistol weapons can be shot by a unit engaged in melee, targeting the unit(s) it’s engaging.

Heavy

Units that Remain Stationery get +1 to hit with Heavy Weapons they fire that turn. Note that ‘Remain Stationery’ is now bolded, indicating it’s a game term, which may mean it only applies in certain circumstances, not in all circumstances where the model hasn’t make a move (such as in the opponent’s turn).

Ignores Cover

The Ignores Cover ability appears on the datasheet for the Shuriken Cannon, but WarCom hasn’t yet explained what it does. It’s safe to assume the weapon ignores any benefits of cover the target enjoys, whatever those are in 10th edition.

Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire X weapons fire X extra shots against targets within half range; a Rapid Fire 2 weapon would fire two extra shots at a target within half range.

Sustained Hits

A Sustained Hits X weapon inflicts an additional X hits on Critical Hit rolls: usually, this will be on to-hit rolls of six. A Sustained Hits 2 weapon would score two additional hits for every to-hit roll of six.

Torrent

The Torrent Weapon Ability appears on the Heavy Flamer on the Terminator datasheet, but WarCom hasn’t yet explained what it does. If Flamers work the way they did in 9E, it’s likely that weapons with this ability score automatic hits.

Twin-Linked

Twin-Linked weapons can re-roll To Wound rolls.