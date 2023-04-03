You can play Warhammer 40k 10th edition this month

Warhammer 40k 10th edition will be playable from April 29 to May 1 at Warhammer Fest 2023, Games Workshop’s annual celebration of everything Warhammer. According to a statement by Games Workshop, 10,000 ticket holders attending the event each day will get to trial the new edition of the sci-fi wargame ahead of a general launch this summer.

Writing on its Warhammer Community website on Monday, GW revealed that demo games of Warhammer 40k 10th edition will be available throughout Warhammer Fest “to teach you first-hand about all the exciting changes coming in the new edition”.

The article promises “all the new miniatures available in the massive new launch box” will be on show as well. While Warhammer 40k starter sets are packed with plastic models and hefty rulebooks, the launch box tends to be especially massive. Expect to see loads of models for the alien Tyranids and the power-armoured Space Marines Warhammer 40k factions.

GW has yet to announce the official release date for the hotly anticipated new edition of its flagship wargame. Warhammer Fest will be hosted at the Manchester Central venue in Manchester, UK. According to the WarCom article, tickets for Saturday have sold out, but other days are still available.