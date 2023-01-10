Warhammer 40k Amazon deal will do “no harm” to IP, says GW

Games Workshop says the Warhammer 40k Amazon film deal will do “no harm” to its fan-favourite, grimdark sci-fi setting, according to the company’s half-year report to investors. The report comes not long after the announcement of the partnership with Amazon Studios, to create licensed Warhammer 40k films and TV, with Henry Cavill attached to star.

The report was published on December 10 on the company’s investor relations website and provides an update on its financial affairs for the first half of financial year 2022-23. When describing the top three risks for Games Workshop as a whole, the report states “it is imperative that exploitation of our IP through media channels does no harm to our core business” of designing, making, and selling Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Age of Sigmar miniatures.

Games Workshop has agreed an in-principle deal with Amazon to create Warhammer 40k films and TV, with king of the nerds and superfan of Warhammer 40k Henry Cavill confirmed to star and executive produce. Fans have been concerned how well an adaptation can capture the uniquely grim setting, which sees an endless war between the Imperium of Man and many other Warhammer 40k factions including traitors, aliens and daemons.

According to the report, GW’s creative media director’s main job is “to ensure that any representation of our IP is aligned to our IP guidelines and is approved, correct and consistent.” The director has the support of GW’s in-house legal team “who will act when needed”, the report adds.

GW also emphasises the provisional nature of its agreement with Amazon, stating “we have agreed, in principle, to explore opportunities to exploit our IP with Amazon Studios”, adding “we remain confident we will bring the worlds of Warhammer to the screen like you have never seen before.”