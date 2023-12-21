This synthwave Warhammer 40k army has strong 80s energy

Lovers of 80s aesthetics and synth-heavy music should consider Justin Rosado’s paint job for their next Warhammer 40k Space Marine army.

Warhammer 40k army with synthwave paint job
Mollie Russell's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

If you love a Warhammer 40k army with big Tron energy, one wargaming fan has the perfect paint job for you. 21-year-old Justin Rosado shared his synthwave Space Marines to Reddit on December 7, showing off a 2,000-point army in neon pink, purple, and yellow.

Warhammer 40k army with a synthwave paint job

To create Space Marines that are “only loyal to the beat”, Rosado primarily used an airbrush for miniatures. “It’s a lot more layering than it looks”, he tells Wargamer. Start by priming your Warhammer 40k faction with bright white, and then add a bright blue base layer.

Rosado recommends a purple mid layer, as well as Zenithal priming for details like shoulder pads. Then, top the whole thing off with a saturated pink and a golden trim.

Warhammer 40k army with a synthwave paint job

“Basically, it’s the brightest, most saturated of each paint color I could find”, Rosado says. “After that, it’s just experimentation. It took several attempts to figure out the final recipe, and it evolved as I painted more models.”

Rosado tells Wargamer the color scheme was inspired by “Retrowave / Synthwave art and album art I’ve run across on Spotify”. “I also wanted to make something outside of the typical grimdark that’s so prevalent.”

One particular synthwave album comes to mind here – FM-84’s ‘Atlas’. Rosado created a backdrop for his Space Marines that’s a dead-ringer for the album artwork. We recommend blasting it while learning how to paint Space Marines in Rosado’s style.

For more advice on painting miniatures, here are the best paints and best paintbrushes we’d recommend. And for more awesome paint jobs, check out these Hello Kitty Space Marines, or these fine art paint jobs. If you’re after something more news-y, here’s a recent Games Workshop announcement that staff will receive a $3,000 creator bonus this year.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)