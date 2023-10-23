GW reveals six Warhammer 40k battleforces for 2023 holidays

Continuing an annual tradition of winter holiday releases, each of the six Warhammer 40k battleforces contains a complete army in a box.

Warhammer 40k Battleforce 2023 - Tyranids swarm, led by a Norn Emissary and a Winged Hive Tyrant, accompanied by hordes of Hormagaunts and genestealers
Games Workshop has revealed six Warhammer 40k battleforce bundles, each packed with enough models for a small army, for this year’s Christmas shoppers. The Warhammer Community article announcing the battleforces on Monday states they “will be available to pre-order soon”, but doesn’t give an exact date or price.

The six lucky Warhammer 40k factions to receive battleforce bundles this year are Space Marines, Astra Militarum, World Eaters, Orks, Leagues of Votann, and Tyranids. Until we get prices we can’t say how these compare with 40k Combat Patrols as a starting point for a new Warhammer 40k army, but they’re almost always a good deal.

Here are all the Warhammer 40k army bundles for the 2023 winter holidays:

Warhammer 40k Battleforce 2023 - Space Marines, fifteen jump pack intercessors led by a Captain with jump pack, plus three outrider bikes and an Invader ATC

Space Marines – Spearhead Force

The Space Marines Spearhead Force contains 20 models, consisting of:

  • Jump Pack Intercessors x 15
  • Captain with Jump Pack x 1
  • Outriders x 3
  • Invader ATV x1

Warhammer 40k Battleforce 2023 - Astra Militarum, two heavy Rogal Dorn tanks and 25 Cadian Infantry

Astra Militarum – Cadian Defence Force

The Astra Militarum Cadian Defence Force contains 27 models, consisting of:

  • Cadian Shock Troops x 20
  • Cadian Command Squad x 5
  • Rogal Dorn Battle Tank x 2

Warhammer 40k Battleforce 2023 - World Eaters, ten khorne berzerkers, six exalted eightbound, led by Daemon Primarch Angron

World Eaters – Exalted of the Red Angel

The World Eaters Exalted of the Red Angel battleforce contains 17 models, consisting of:

  • Angron, Daemon Primarch of Khorne x 1
  • Khorne Berzerkers x 10
  • Exalted Eightbound x 6

Warhammer 40k Battleforce 2023 - Orks, a mixture of Beastsnaggas on squigss, on foot, and riding a Kill Rig

Orks – Beast Snagga Stampede

The Orks Beast Snagga Stampede battleforce contains 19 models, consisting of:

  • Mozrog Skragbad x 1
  • Squighog Boyz x 3
  • Nob on Smasha Squig
  • Bomb squig x 1
  • Beastsnagga Boyz x 10
  • Kill Rig x 1
  • Painboss Medic x 1
  • Grot Orderly x 1

Warhammer 40k Battleforce 2023 - Leagues of Votann, a Hekaton Land Fortress, Sagitaur, ten Einhyr, an Einhyr Champion, and a Grimnyr with accompanying droids

Leagues of Votann – Defenders of the Ancestors

The Leagues of Votann Defenders of the Ancestors battleforce contains 16 models, consisting of:

  • Einhyr Hearthguard x 10
  • Einhyr Champion x 1
  • Grimnyr Living Ancestor x 1
  • CORVs x 2
  • Hekaton Land Fortress
  • Sagitaur ATV

Tyranids Onslaught Swarm

The Tyranids Onslaught Swarm battleforce contains 34 models, consisting of:

  • Norn Emissary x 1
  • Winged Hive Tyrant x 1
  • Hormagaunts x 20
  • Genestealers x 10
  • Ripper Swarms x 2

If you want to get a sense for the value in each of these bundles, check out this video by site contributor Joshua Clough:

