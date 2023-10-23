GW reveals six Warhammer 40k battleforces for 2023 holidays

Games Workshop has revealed six Warhammer 40k battleforce bundles, each packed with enough models for a small army, for this year’s Christmas shoppers. The Warhammer Community article announcing the battleforces on Monday states they “will be available to pre-order soon”, but doesn’t give an exact date or price.

The six lucky Warhammer 40k factions to receive battleforce bundles this year are Space Marines, Astra Militarum, World Eaters, Orks, Leagues of Votann, and Tyranids. Until we get prices we can’t say how these compare with 40k Combat Patrols as a starting point for a new Warhammer 40k army, but they’re almost always a good deal.

Here are all the Warhammer 40k army bundles for the 2023 winter holidays:

Space Marines – Spearhead Force

The Space Marines Spearhead Force contains 20 models, consisting of:

Jump Pack Intercessors x 15

Captain with Jump Pack x 1

Outriders x 3

Invader ATV x1

Astra Militarum – Cadian Defence Force

The Astra Militarum Cadian Defence Force contains 27 models, consisting of:

Cadian Shock Troops x 20

Cadian Command Squad x 5

Rogal Dorn Battle Tank x 2

World Eaters – Exalted of the Red Angel

The World Eaters Exalted of the Red Angel battleforce contains 17 models, consisting of:

Angron, Daemon Primarch of Khorne x 1

Khorne Berzerkers x 10

Exalted Eightbound x 6

Orks – Beast Snagga Stampede

The Orks Beast Snagga Stampede battleforce contains 19 models, consisting of:

Mozrog Skragbad x 1

Squighog Boyz x 3

Nob on Smasha Squig

Bomb squig x 1

Beastsnagga Boyz x 10

Kill Rig x 1

Painboss Medic x 1

Grot Orderly x 1

Leagues of Votann – Defenders of the Ancestors

The Leagues of Votann Defenders of the Ancestors battleforce contains 16 models, consisting of:

Einhyr Hearthguard x 10

Einhyr Champion x 1

Grimnyr Living Ancestor x 1

CORVs x 2

Hekaton Land Fortress

Sagitaur ATV

Tyranids Onslaught Swarm

The Tyranids Onslaught Swarm battleforce contains 34 models, consisting of:

Norn Emissary x 1

Winged Hive Tyrant x 1

Hormagaunts x 20

Genestealers x 10

Ripper Swarms x 2

If you want to get a sense for the value in each of these bundles, check out this video by site contributor Joshua Clough:

Thinking of picking one of these up for a festive gift, or just to treat yourself, but daunted by the prospect of painting miniatures every spare minute for the next few months? Check out our guide to using Contrast paints and alternatives to speed up your painting process: or check out our recommendation of the best airbrush for miniatures to speed through base coat, vehicle painting, and shading.