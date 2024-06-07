You can get $277 of Warhammer books for $18 - if you’re fast

Warhammer 40k players know that it isn’t the cheapest fandom to be a part of. Fortunately, every now and then, retailers like Humble Bundle provide an opportunity to stock up without absolutely decimating your bank account. Right now, the Stories from the World of Warhammer 2024 Black Library bundle has collected 27 books together at a 93% discount.

The selection of novels included in this bundle incorporates some of the best Warhammer 40k books ever written. These offer such a deep insight into the Warhammer 40k universe and might just prompt some ideas to enhance your next gaming session. While suddenly finding yourself with a series of almost 30 novels might feel a bit daunting, our Horus Heresy order guide will help you to find the best starting point.

The subject matter included in the Black Library books is extremely broad, and likewise, the titles included in this bundle also cover a lot of ground. Gloomspite by Andy Clark is about Age of Sigmar’s goblinoid Grots, William King’s Space Wolf is a space marine novel from 25 years ago that continues to be popular to this day, and I am Slaughter by Dan Abnett (one of the Black Library’s most prolific writers) documents the horrific details of humanity’s clash with the most fearsome Ork War Boss of them all.

Altogether, you’re paying just $0.67 for each book in this bundle, which is fantastic value for money when you think about all the hours of reading you’ll get from it. Even if you don’t fancy paying a full $18, you’ll still get eight books even if you just pay $1. The bundle is only available until Thursday, June 27th, 2024, so make sure you get it while you can.

Like all Humble Bundles, this has been put together in the name of a good cause. Money raised through the Stories from the Worlds of Warhammer 2024 Black Library bundle goes towards the EveryLibrary Institute – a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that libraries get the libraries they need to survive.

