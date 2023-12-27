Best Warhammer 40k action figures 2024

Official Warhammer 40k action figures have only been available for a handful of years, but they’re already wildly popular, offering larger scale collectible models of beloved 40k characters from Orks, to Space Marine primarchs, to hulking great dreadnoughts. Here’s our rundown of the best figures on offer from McFarlane and JoyToy.

The first ever 40k action figures were announced by Bandai back in May 2019. This first release was, as expected, a Space Marine figure from the poster-boy Ultramarines chapter – but, unfortunately, Bandai’s offerings are all pre-order based so it’s extremely hard to get a hold of one today.

Thankfully, two other figure makers have since stepped into the breach, bringing hundreds of new options, at two different scales, for various Warhammer 40k factions. We’ve tried the lot, so let’s don our lovingly recreated plastic power armor and delve into the best Warhammer 40k action figures on the market.

Explore the best Warhammer 40k action figures in 2024:

To offer a little context: McFarlane Toys entered the world of Warhammer action figures first, selling 1/12 scale toys at an accessible price point. JoyToy joined the fray a little later with its slightly smaller-scale 1/18 line – a blessing for committed collectors, because it made building a whole army of 40k action figures a realistic prospect.

In general, McFarlane Toys offers a good range of more affordable figures (including ‘artist proof’ gray ones to paint yourself), while JoyToy’s gigantic selection will cost you more, but offer a better display finish.

McFarlane Primaris Space Marine Intercessor (Gray)

The best customizable 1/12 scale Space Marine action figure.

Scale 1/12 Actual Height 7 inches

While there are plenty of beautiful pre-painted figures on the market, there’s just something special about painting your own figure. After all, painting miniatures is one of the hallmarks of the Warhammer 40k hobby.

Of course, most fans will need a big brush for this behemoth of an action figure. Standing at 7″ tall, the McFarlane Space Marine towers over most other 1/12-scale action figures.

This figure comes in two variants: this artist’s proof (grey plastic) version, and a true blue Ultramarine Primaris Intercessor. Other chapters with figures include the scarlet Blood Angels, bright green Salamanders, forest green Dark Angels, and black-and-white Raven Guard.

McFarlane Adepta Sororitas Battle Sister (Gray)

The best customizable 1/12 scale Sister of Battle action figure.

Scale 1/12 Actual Height 7 inches

The Adepta Sororitas Battle Sisters are an indispensable part of the Imperium’s war against heresy, and this artist-proof model lets fans paint their Sisters of Battle however they want. The painted versions of this figure come in Bloody Rose and Our Martyred Lady colors.

McFarlane Chaos Space Marine

The best 1/12 scale Chaos action figure.

Scale 1/12 Actual Height 7 inches

Enough with the goody two shoes Imperium of Man, it’s time for some Warhammer 40k Chaos goodness (or evilness, depending on your point of view).

The McFarlane Chaos Space Marine – horned, spiked, and clad in the black and gold of Abaddon the Despoiler‘s Black Legion – is the absolute classic look for a traitor legionary in the 41st millennium.

There’s also an unhelmeted Chaos Space Marine variant, available in artist-proof and Word Bearers colors, if you’s rather follow the teachings of Lorgar Aurelian or rep one of the other traitor legions and warbands in the Empire of the Eye.

McFarlane Ork Meganob

The best 1/12 scale Ork action figure.

Scale 1/12 Actual Height 8 inches

If ‘uve ‘ad enuff of dem humies, then dis be da perfick toy for ya! McFarlane’s Ork Meganob is a gargantuan figure, standing a head taller than even the Space Marines of this line.

This figure also comes with Big Mek and Buzz Saw variants. While the other Xenos figures are great in their own right, the Ork Meganob is simply the most bang for the buck when it comes to size and personality.

JoyToy Primarch Roboute Guilliman

The best 1/18 scale action figure for Ultramarines fans.

Scale 1/18 Actual Height 7 inches

If McFarlane already had plenty of options, then JoyToy absolutely inundates Warhammer fans with its mighty selection. As of 2023, there are over 200 unique JoyToy Warhammer 40k figures, and even more on the way. The following are Wargamer’s favorite figures from the line so far.

While it was hard picking the best of the bunch, there was no doubt that JoyToy’s version of the Ultramarines primarch Roboute Guilliman had to make it in. Fittingly for a Warhammer 40k primarch, the noble Roboute Guilliman stands as tall as a 1/12 McFarlane Space Marine, making him tower over his children. For context, a normal JoyToy Space Marine only stands just a little under 5 inches tall.

Speaking of his children, if you’re a mega fan of the boys in blue, pair Roboute with everybody’s favorite Chapter Master, Marneus Calgar.

All told, there are over 36 unique releases for the Ultramarines, so if there’s a particular model of Ultramarine action figure you want, there’s likely going to be one that exists. You can even pick up entire squads to fill out a whole 1/18 scale army, such as the excellent Aggressors and Reivers.

JoyToy Primarch Lion El’Jonson

The best 1/18 scale action figure for Dark Angels lovers.

Scale 1/18 Actual Height 7 inches

Just like his brother from Macragge, the JoyToy Lion El’Jonson figure comes in at an astonishing height, and with his rugged looks, he looks far more intimidating than his diplomat brother. Make sure to pick up the man who kept the chapter together in his absence, Grand Master Azrael.

Neither model is technically out just yet – Lion El’Jonson will be released on December 23, 2023, and Azrael on January 31, 2024 – but you can click those links to pre-order them on Amazon.

JoyToy Redemptor Dreadnought

The biggest, meanest 1/18 scale 40k action figure around.

Scale 1/18 Actual Height 12 inches

Besides regular marines for various Space Marine chapters, JoyToy has gone the extra mile and produced surprisingly detailed, imposing Dreadnoughts to lend them heavy support in battle.

Our favorite choice – based mainly on size and general impressiveness – is the JoyToy Redemptor Dreadnought, available in the stately blue of the Ultramarines, the Imperial Fists‘ stark yellow, the Black Templars‘ stern heraldry, or the rich, sanguine red of the Blood Angels, as pictured above.

Alongside the Blood Angels, the psychic Grey Knights rune-armored Space Wolves also get their own unique, eight-inch-tall Venerable Dreadnought action figures, for those that favor old-school marines over the new primaris variants.

These terrifying, towering, walking war-tombs of destruction are an absolute show stealer on any shelf that can bear their weight; and, frankly, their very existence is a testament to the growing success and variety of larger-scale 40k collectible figures.

JoyToy Celestine, The Living Saint

The best flying Warhammer 40k action figure.

Scale 1/18 Actual Height 4.5 inches

While her human-scale body makes her the smallest of the figures discussed here, Celestine, The Living Saint is nevertheless the only one that can fly.

Attach her beautiful wings to the included, posable display stand, and the Living Saint stands much taller off the shelf, simulating her symbolic flight towards the heavens.

Just as many Sisters of Battle tabletop armies flounder without her powerful buffing auras, no Adepta Sororitas action figure display is complete without her holy presence.

JoyToy Ork Nob on Smasha Squig

The best mounted Warhammer 40k action figure.

Scale 1/18 Actual Height 11 inches (with rider on top)

The Orks are the first Warhammer 40k Xenos species to invade the JoyToy line, and the best representation for them on any display has to be the Ork Nob on Smasha Squig.

This Ork cavalry champion is spiky, crude, and violent, just the way Orks should be. Its chaotic, loping form also makes it the tallest Joytoy figure in our list, coming in three inches taller than even a Venerable Dreadnought and nearly as high as a Redemptor. Scary stuff…

JoyToy Commander Shadowsun

The best new Warhammer 40k action figure.

Scale 1/18 Actual Height 5.7 inches

It was only a matter of time before the strongly anime and mecha-inspired T’au made their way into the world of 40k action figures.

Only just released in late 2023, and currently tricky to get hold of, Commander Shadowsun is one of the most badass warriors of the Tau Empire, and this action figure brings her to life in the best way possible.

With her massive guns and a flight stand, she looks like a Gundam dropped in the 40k universe. Once you get your hands on her, make sure to pick up a squad of Tau Fire Warriors for her to lead into battle.

If you’re still looking to expand your library of quality 40k collectibles, we can help – check out our listings for the best Warhammer board games, every single Warhammer comic ever released, and our favorite Warhammer 40k RPGs to play with friends. Plus, don’t skimp on Warhammer 40k games for PC and console either – there are some really good ones these days.