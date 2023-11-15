Every Warhammer Comic ever published

Over the decades there have been dozens of Warhammer comics set in both the grim dark future of Warhammer 40k, and the low-fantasy grit of the Warhammer Old World. Starting in the pages of Games Workshop’s Inferno Magazine in 1997, the property has moved through several publishers, creating a tangled history of different stories.
Fortunately, we’re here to sort them out for you. This is a complete history of every Warhammer comic, with information about all the collected trade paperbacks, plus the Warhammer armies and Warhammer 40k factions that feature in each comic.
Here are all the Warhammer comics yet published:
Inferno Magazine
Games Workshop published the short-fiction anthology magazine Inferno! from 1997 to 2004. It hosted a small number of comics, almost all of which were self-contained, though some would be expanded into full series in the pages of Warhammer Monthly.
Obvious Tactics
Obvious Tactics was the only serial comic published in Inferno. Black Library later published the whole story in a collected volume under the Warhammer Monthly label. Written by David Pugh, Obvious Tactics stars a pair of Blood Angels and a Callidus Assassin stranded in a city overrun by the forces of Nurgle.
Warhammer Monthly
Games Workshop published the anthology comic Warhammer Monthly from 1998 to 2004, running to 86 issues. Many extremely popular comics from Warhammer Monthly have been collected into volumes by Black Library and reissued. Sadly those collected stories are currently out of print with Games Workshop, so you will need to search eBay to find them.
Warhammer Monthly was the origin of several characters who later received tabletop miniatures, including the Dark Elf Mallus Darkblade, Sister of Battle Ephrael Stern, and the Necromunda special characters Kal Jericho and The Redeemer. It’s also an early example of Dan Abnett writing an inconceivable quantity of stories for Warhammer all at once.
Bloodquest
|
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Blood Angels, Orks, Chaos
- Bloodquest
- Bloodquest II: Into the Eye of Teror
- Bloodquest III: The Daemon’s Mark
- Collected in: The Eye of Terror Trilogy
Daemonifuge
|
|
|Author
|Jim Campbell
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Sisters of Battle, Chaos
- Daemonifuge the Screaming Cage
- Daemonifuge two: the Lord of Damnation
- Daemonifuge three: the Thrice-Born
- Collected in: Daemonifuge 20th anniversary edition
Darkblade
|
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett
|Setting
|Warhammer fantasy
|Main faction
|Dark Elves, Chaos
- Darkblade
- Darkblade Two: World of Blood
- Darkblade Three: Throne of Blood
Deathwatch
|
|
|Author
|Jim Alexander
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Deathwatch
Deff Skwadron
|
|
|Author
|Gordon Rennie
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Orks
Collected short stories
|
|
|Author
|Various
|Setting
|Various
|Main faction
|Various
- Eternal Damnation – 12 comics
- Eternal War – seven comics
- Collected in: Flames of Damnation with nine extra comics, in a smaller format
Inquisitor Ascendant
|
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Inquisition
- Inquisitor Ascendant
- Inquisitor Ascendant Volume 2 – The Hunt for Defay
Kal Jerico
|
|
|Author
|Gordon Rennie
|Setting
|Necromunda
|Main faction
|Bounty hunters
- Kal Jerico
- Kal Jerico volume 2: Contracts and Agendas
- Collected in: Kal Jerico – Underhive Bounty Hunter, in a smaller meeting
Lone Wolves
|
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Space Wolves, Astra Militarum
Titan
|
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Warhammer Titans
- Titan
- Titan II: Vivaporius
- Titan III: Cold Steel
- Collected in: Titan God Machine
The Redeemer
|
|
|Author
|Pat Mills, Debbie Gallagher, 8-page bonus strip by Andy Jones
|Setting
|Necromunda
|Main faction
|The Redemption
Ulli & Marquand
|
|
|Author
|Gordon Rennie
|Setting
|Mordheim
|Main faction
|Mercenaries
Boom! Studios Warhammer 40k comics
After Games Workshop stopped producing Warhammer monthly, American publisher Boom! Studios acquired the license. Between 2006 and 2009 Boom! Studios produced eight limited run series set in the Warhammer 40k and Warhammer fantasy universes, plus a one-off Blood Bowl graphic novel.
Damnation Crusade
|
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Black Templars
Blood and Thunder
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Orks
Exterminatus
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett and Ian Edginton
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Inquisition
Fire and Honour
|
|Author
|Graham McCNeill
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Astra Militarum, T’au Empire
Defenders of Ultramar
|
|Author
|Graham McNeill
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Ultramarines
Forge of War
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton
|Setting
|Warhammer fantasy
|Main faction
|Empire and Chaos
Condemned by Fire
|
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett and Ian Edginton
|Setting
|Warhammer fantasy
|Main faction
|Empire and Chaos
Crown of Destruction
|
|
|Author
|Kieron Gillen
|Setting
|Warhammer fantasy
|Main faction
|Empire and Skaven
Killer Contract
|
|
|Author
|Matt Forbeck
|Setting
|Blood Bowl
|Main faction
|N/A
The Ultramarines movie comic
The special edition DVD for the 2010 animated Ultramarines movie featured a 32 page prequel comic, written by Dan Abnett, called “‘Hard Choices ‘What happened on Algol?’”.
Ultramarines is totally unavailable in any digital format – rumor has it that Games Workshop is so embarrassed by the legendarily bad film that it would rather pretend it doesn’t exist. Equally, licensing snafus may be at play. Don’t expect this to receive a reissue.
Black Library graphic novels
While Black Library has published many collections of comics that first appeared in Warhammer monthly, and also distributes comics published by Titan Comics, it has only published a single totally original graphic novel: Macragge’s Honour.
Macragge’s Honour
|
|Author
|Dan Abnett, Neil Roberts
|Setting
|Horus Heresy
|Main faction
|Ultramarines, Word Bearers
Set during the Horus Heresy after the Ultramarine-controlled world of Calth is devastated by the treachery of the Word Bearers, the crew of the warship Macragge’s Honour pursue the arch-heretic Kor Phaeron into the warp.
Titan Comics Warhammer 40k titles
Between 2016 and 2018 Titan Comics held the licence to produce Warhammer 40k comics. The main series was simply called “Warhammer 40,000”, and ran to fill two trade paperback volumes.
Warhammer 40,000 comic
|
|
|Author
|George Mann
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Dark Angels, Inquisition
- Warhammer 40,000 – Will of Iron
- Warhammer 40,000 – Revelations
Dawn of War III – The Hunt for Gabriel Angelos
|
|
|Author
|Ryan O’Sullivan
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Blood Angels, Orks
Deathwatch
|
|
|Author
|Aaron Dembski-Bowden
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Blood Angels, Orks
Marvel Warhammer 40k Comics
As of 2020, Marvel has held the license to publish Warhammer 40,000 comics. So far there have been two, self-contained short-run series.
Marneus Calgar
|
|
|Author
|Kieron Gillen
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Ultramarines, Chaos
Sisters of Battle
|
|
|Author
|Torunn GrØnbekk
|Setting
|Warhammer 40k
|Main faction
|Sisters of Battle
