Get one of the best Warhammer 40k games for less than a Mocha

2023 is an incredible year for Warhammer 40k games, with patch 13 finally turning Darktide into the game it should have been at launch, and the hotly anticipated Rogue Trader and Space Marine 2 arriving before Christmas. But there are many cracking digital 40k games out there already, and some of the best are on sale right now.

You’ll find most of these in our guide to the best Warhammer 40k games on PC and console; Necromunda Hired Gun was knocked off the list by Darktide, while Battlefleet Gothic: Armada was ousted by its own sequel. But they’re all worth any Warhammer 40k fan’s time, and will keep you ticking over while you wait for the Space Marine 2 release date to be confirmed.

Here are the best Warhammer 40k games on sale right now:

Mechanicus

87% discount on Fanatical – $3.89

Mechanicus is a turn-based strategy game that puts you in the shiny chrome shoes of the Adeptus Mechanicus as you delve into a Necron tomb complex. Your expeditions will uncover new secrets and technology, but will bring the tomb to an ever greater state of alertness.

For a game like XCOM, Mechanicus has an incredibly strong story with memorable characters written by Warhammer 40k book author Ben Counter. The soundtrack is also incredible, and worth listening to on its own.

Necromunda Hired Gun

70% discount on Steam – $11.99

Necromunda Hired Gun is a single-player FPS set in the grimy underworld of a hive city. This is a classic 7/10 game; it’s a little janky, occasionally ill-paced and buggy, but it’s charms more than compensate. This is a lightning-fast game, with extremely entertaining traversal, tooth-rattling weapon audio, and level design that brings the colossal scale of the 40k universe to life.

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

80% discount on Steam – $2.99

While the sequel to Battlefleet Gothic: Armada is next on this list, don’t overlook the original – this is a solid RTS game with worthwhile single-player campaigns. It puts you in charge of a fleet of city-sized voidships from one of four Warhammer 40k factions as you duel in outer space.

The combat system emphasizes how massive, ponderous, and hard to kill these colossal vessels are. Ships trade fire, launch boarding torpedoes, and slug it out until they’re flaming wrecks wallowing in the void. But when they finally do go “boom”…

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

75% discount on Steam – $4.99

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 takes the core of the first game and pushes it further. Set during the events of the Gathering Storm and the 13th Black Crusade, the game features the very largest vessels in the 40k universe, like the Imperial Fists’ Phalanx and the Chaos-corrupted Blackstone Fortress.

The game’s three narrative campaigns allow you to play as the Imperium, the awakening Necron dynasties, and the all-consuming Tyranid bio-fleet, while multiplayer skirmishes include even more factions. It’s an extremely generous game.

