Kitty helps his human make a Warhammer 40k gaming board

Bald kitty cat Bonya has been adding some high-intensity weathering to a Warhammer 40k gaming board that his dad Minimarauder is building.

Published:

Warhammer 40k

Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat belonging to professional miniature painter Michael Leithwood (aka Minimarauder), has been helping his cat dad to build a new Warhammer 40k gaming board. Minimarauder shared an Instagram video on July 8 of Bonya using his claws to diligently add texture to the work-in-progress terrain board.

While we shudder to think what Bonya’s claws would do to the surface of a premium gaming table, his high-impact scritching is weathering up this high-density extruded polystyrene beautifully. It’s one of four sections of a Warhammer 40k board, which Leithwood says will be an “arid landscape with rocky cliffs and sandy dunes littered with battlefield features”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Leithwood (@minimaurader)

You can see more videos of Bonya on Leithwood’s Minimarauder Instagram account, not to mention his high quality miniature painting. Recently he’s posted some particularly stunning non-metallic-metal Space Marines, plus a very cute video of Bonya vocally exploring a shopping bag from the Warhammer store.

1/5
Warhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat with a black muzzle and blue-green eyes, closeup on faceWarhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat with a black muzzle and blue-green eyes, lounges in a chairWarhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - closeup shot of Minimarauder painting non-metal-metal bronzeWarhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat, scratches up a pink polystyrene terrain boardWarhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat, scratches up a pink polystyrene terrain board
Warhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat with a black muzzle and blue-green eyes, closeup on faceWarhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat with a black muzzle and blue-green eyes, lounges in a chairWarhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - closeup shot of Minimarauder painting non-metal-metal bronzeWarhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat, scratches up a pink polystyrene terrain boardWarhammer 40k gaming board made with help by cat - Bonya, a hairless sphynx cat, scratches up a pink polystyrene terrain board

Despite all the horrendous aliens and ancient horrors among the Warhammer 40k factions, the most daunting sight a plastic Astra Militarum general will ever see across the battlefield is Felis Catus, the domestic cat. Taller than an Imperial Knight, as capricious as the Eldar, their mighty claws have sent many a battle tank or combat patrol of infantry hurtling to the floor.

Bonya’s positive contribution to the wargaming hobby does a lot to clear his species name. This could be the most wholesome bit of Warhammer 40k news we’ve reported since that audio drama about an Ogryn who loves his mum.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.