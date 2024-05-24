The new Warhammer 40k gaming chair has an actual purity seal

The new SecretLab Titan Evo Warhammer 40k gaming chair is big, brash, and blessed by the Emperor. Revealed during Games Workshop’s ‘Skulls’ showcase of licensed Warhammer videogames on Thursday, the new ‘Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines edition’ variant of this premium computer chair is Ultramarines blue, bedecked with Imperial insignia, and sanctified by a unique purity seal accessory.

This is the second licensed Warhammer 40k gaming chair in as many years, following the (now discontinued) Noble Chairs HERO Warhammer 40,000 edition. Compared to the inescapably Ultramarines-branded new Titan Evo, Noble Chairs put out a relatively restrained design with the simple golden aquila insignia of the Imperium of Man in the centre of the chair back.

The Titan Evo takes the Space Marine approach to color schemes – it’s bright blue and plastered with iconography, including a Macraggian Aquila, the white Ultima of the Ultramarines framed by gold laurels, and of course that purity seal accessory. Using the magic of ‘zooming in on the image until we squint’, we can decipher the text on the seal, revealing a classic litany of devotion:

“We are the Ultramarines

the Sons of Guilliman

Whilst we draw breath, we stand

Whilst we stand, we fight

Whilst we fight, we prevail

Nothing shall stay our wrath.

Wear the mantle of hero

Inspire where you can

But remember always that we are angels of death

Not of mercy or salvation.

The war we fight is greater

than any single battle

and true mercy for the

Emperor’s realm comes

at the cost of countless lives.”

The Titan Evo costs from $549 USD / £419 GBP for a regular sized model. Our sister site PCGamesN rates the 2022 version of the Titan Evo as one of the best gaming chairs on the market – check out their SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 League of Legends edition review to learn more about the core features.

Ultramarines are the most prominent Space Marine chapter and front and centre of marketing for Warhammer 40k. If this is the only Warhammer 40k chair that SecretLab puts out, it makes sense it’s for the poster boys.

But the fact that this is an Ultramarines chair specifically opens up the possibility for future designs based on other Warhammer 40k factions. Though not all of them are equally appealling. A Death Guard chair is surely asking for trouble with coffee spills and cheeto crumbs, a Tyranids chair wouldn’t be authentic unless it was unsettlingly moist, and a Leagues of Votann chair can’t be good for your back…

The Skulls showcase also saw the reveal of lots of great new Warhammer 40k games on PC and console, too, so if you do pick up this gaming throne you’ll have plenty of use for it. We’re particularly hyped for the newly revealed Space Marine 2 PVP multiplayer mode, and the unexpected announcement of Mechanicus 2.