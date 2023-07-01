New Imperial Knights revealed for Warhammer 40K, Horus Heresy

The huge plastic kits are adaptations of existing Forge World resin models, and can be used in both Warhammer 40k and its old-school counterpart.

Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy Imperial Knight kit - Knight Acheron

Warhammer 40kWarhammer: The Horus Heresy

Games Workshop has revealed two huge new Horus Heresy and Warhammer 40k Imperial Knights plastic kits, at the “no-Warhammer 40k preview” Twitch stream. Though primarily intended for use in Horus Heresy, they have full rules for the Imperial Knights Warhammer 40k faction.

The Cerastus Knight Acheron is armed with an Acheron Flame Cannon, a lethal, long-range flamethrower that will crisp up infantry, and a vehicle shredding Reaper Chainfist.

Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy Imperial Knight kit - Knight Castigator

The Cerastus Knight Castigator wields an electrified Tempest Warblade for carving up units in melee, and a Castigator Boltcannon, an upgunned version of the Avenger Gatling cannon. According to the Twitch stream, the model’s ammo feed will be flexible, allowing you to easily pose the kit’s weapon.

There’s one more Knight built on the Cerastus chassis, and a new kit for that hasn’t been revealed: the Atropos. This is a titan-hunting monster equipped with nigh-forbidden weaponry, including the Atrapos phasecutter and singularity cannon.

These plastic Knight kits can be used in games of Warhammer 40k, with free datasheets available to download from the Warhammer Community website. They are legal for use in tournament play, unlike the many Horus Heresy Space Marine tank kits Games Workshop makes.

Games Workshop previously revealed the plastic Cerastus Knight Lancer at Warhammer Fest 2023. At the time it stated that the Lancer would release in Summer 2023, with “more Lords of War” coming in the Fall.

