Giant plastic Imperial Knight Lancer revealed at Warhammer Fest

Games Workshop kicked off reveals for Warhammer: The Horus Heresy with a massive new plastic kit for the Cerastus Knight Lancer. Games Workshop promises that we can expect to see more “non-Space Marine models” in the next few months for the game.

The Knight Lancer is a huge Imperial Knight built on the Cerastus chassis, a long-legged war machine that specialises in fighting other superheavy war machines in close combat. It’s one of several knights built on the chassis, currently available from Forge World in resin.

Highlights from the next twelve months of Horus Heresy releases include a new Mk VI Space Marines Assault squad, and a new Primarch model – which, given there are resin models for all the Primarchs already, could mean original Heresy-era daemon Primarchs, or a new version of an existing Primarch – Jaghatai Khan on jetbike, perhaps?

The release schedule for Warhammer 40k Horus Heresy will be:

Season Resin Plastic Spring 2023 Vheren Ashurhaddon

Evander Garrius Vindicator Summer 2023 Characters and upgrades Cerastus Knight Lancer Autumn 2023 Primarch More Lords of War

Deredeo Dreadnought

Updated Mk III armour Winter 2023 Characters and upgrades Mystery army

Assault squad in Mk VI armour Spring 2024 Characters and upgrades Legion Command Squad

Melee weapons

Games Workshop ended the presentation with a teaser trailer for something that we are almost certain will be an update to the classic Epic game system, for fighting large-scale Horus Heresy battles with teeny tiny models – but there really is no more detail than fifteen seconds of cryptic trailer.

Games Workshop provided some more details on the upcoming resin Space Marine characters, which will arrive as part of the Siege of Cthonia narrative campagin. Vheren Ashurhaddon leads the Sons of Horus forces and is one of the ‘True Sons of Cthonia’, a faction within the legion dedicated to the old values of Cthonian gangs.

Evander Garrius leads up the Imperial Fists forces, a huge Lord Castellan in Cataphractii Terminator Armour who has ruled Cthonia since the planet was captured by the Fist. He is apparently on bad terms with papa Rogal Dorn for his vainglorious nature.

An unusual mix of legions will be present on the planet, which as a loyalist holdout outside Horus Lupercal‘s blockade of Terra but not a priority for the Warmaster, collects a strange ragtag bunch of forces – like loyalist Thousand Sons.

