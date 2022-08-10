Warhammer Keeper of Secrets – models, notable characters, and lore

In Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar, Keepers of Secrets are the top daemons of the chaos god Slaanesh. Trusted lieutenants of the Prince of Chaos, they love causing pain and corrupting the emotions of mortals to lead them down a dark path. They also have plenty of abilities that help them achieve these aims: it’s not for nothing that they’re known as greater daemons of Slaanesh.

Keepers of Secrets are enormous, terrifyingly fast in combat, and have all kinds of psychic powers, which they can use to tantalise and to bamboozle lesser beings. They appear as gigantic, horned, slender, humanoids, in sore need of a manicure. Some are pretty; some are horrid and bestial; all have got twice as many arms as most folk, which presumably means they can hold onto twice as many secrets.

One of the largest, most imposing humanoid minis in all of Warhammer 40k, Keepers of Secrets are a force to be reckoned with on the tabletop. They’re cheaper points-wise than the greater daemons of other gods, but can hit like a truck at close range, while also having a fair bit of utility thanks to their psyker status. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Keeper of Secrets models

The Keeper of Secrets got its current snazzy, sleek and elegant plastic model in 2019. This kit, priced at $150 / £90, comes with 51 components, including a couple of different head options. You can also build it as the unique Keeper of Secrets character, Shalaxi Helbane.

Just like with the other greater daemons, Forge World has its own take on the Keeper of Secrets, which you can pick up if you’re not a fan of the plastic version, aren’t afraid of working with resin, and can pay the premium price of $181.50 / £117.50.

It must be said that compared to – say – Forge World’s take on a Great Unclean One, here you do get a very different take on the Keeper of Secrets from what’s available on the main GW store. It’s depraved and scary, rather than reserved and menacing, clad (but not very clad) in spiky leather, with a horrible tongue, and five nipples.

Keeper of Secrets Shalaxi Helbane

Shalaxi Helbane, otherwise known as The Monarch of the Hunt, is Slaanesh’s greatest weapon in their feud with the chaos god Khorne. They’re a daemon with a big spear, that excels at slaying other daemons, especially Bloodthirsters, and are rivals with the top Bloodthirster in town, Skarbrand.

In Warhammer 40k lore, Shalaxi was banished to the warp by the Grey Knights, which pissed off Slaanesh, who locked Shalaxi up in a place called the Palace of Punishment. Uh oh! Helbane was then unleashed to fight the Eldar – in an effort to stop the Ynnari awakening their god of the dead. Got all that? This will be on the test later.