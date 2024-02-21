The most terrifying Warhammer 40k kitbash we’ve ever seen

This alarming, amorphous Warhammer 40k kitbash is the work of Italian model maker Andrea Buscaroli. It represents the Necron C’tan star god Llandugor, the entity that cursed the Necrons with the Flayer virus, and it’s Buscaroli’s fourth iteration of the model.

Incredibly, this eldritch Necron monstrosity is made almost entirely from hot glue. Buscaroli started collecting Warhammer 40k 19 years ago, and has been making models using hot glue for ten years. Buscaroli tells Wargamer that “years of experience” are at the root of his glue technique.

The model maker uses hot glue stretched over a wire armature as the core of his designs. When he can’t get it to perform exactly as he’d like, “I invent an alteration that can be a detail instead of an error”. He acknowledges that his style is somewhat “abstract”.

As for working with hot glue, “the technique is mostly in controlling the glue when it’s still hot using the tip of the gun, and the pressure on the trigger”. Water is useful for cooling glue down fast, and fire helps to reheat pieces to clean up irregularities.

Buscaroli explains how he divided his Necron army into cults “devoted to the seven most intriguing and powerful C’tan”. He’s now made models of most of these C’tan “at least three times, because I’ve evolved a lot and I know I can do better” – though the third generation is still missing Mag’ladroth the Void Dragon and the Iash’udra Endless Swarm.

He’s planning to work on Chaos Daemons or “even invent something new, unrelated”, next. Many people have commissioned him to make copies of his C’tan for them, so “it’s normal that I replicate my work”.

While he’d like to work on every Warhammer 40k faction, he says “my focus is mostly on Necrons and Daemons, so I always hope that a customer will come to me for an Ork or Eldar commission to give me an excuse”.

If you want to learn more about LLandugor and the flayer curse, we recommend the Warhammer 40k books The Twice Dead King: Ruin and The Twice Dead King: Reign, by Nate Crowley.

For more gnarly kitbashes from surprising materials, check out these colossal Warhammer 40k Titans made from cardboard and paper.