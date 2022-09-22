Here’s how Warhammer 40k’s Leagues of Votann subfactions work

The first rules for the five main Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann subfactions have been revealed, with Games Workshop giving players a peek at one rule per subfaction. The preview, posted on September 22, shows off a little of how each League will differ from the others when played on the tabletop.

First up is the Greater Thurian League, the largest League and the one most obsessed with expansion. Their drive for efficiency on the battlefield is reflected in the Warlord Trait Pragmatic Wisdom. When a Warlord utilising this trait is on the battlefield, each time a Command point is spent on a stratagem, a roll of 5+ on a D6 will refund it.

The Kronus Hegemony are considered one of the more belligerent Leagues, and their League Custom gives them the very fitting Battle Prowess rule. Units with this custom get +1 Attacks when charging, being charged, or when performing a Heroic Intervention. If that wasn’t enough, these units will also gain +1 to Strength in the same circumstances.

The ancestor-worshipping Trans-Hyperian Alliance are renowned for cunning. As such, their Nomad Strategist Warlord Trait gives players the option to redeploy three units at the start of the first battle round. If Strategic Reserves is in play, then the units can be placed there instead with no cost.

When it comes to amassing considerable wealth you need look no further than the Ymyr Conglomerate. Their Master Armourers Custom reflects the superior quality of their weapons and defensive measures. They gain 4” to the Range of all ranged weapons, apart from Relics, making them much more dangerous from afar. In addition to that – units with a 2+ save characteristic also gain a 4+ invulnerable save, with other units receiving a 5+ invulnerable save.

Finally, the Urani-Surtr Regulates is a League filled with tough, unflinching warriors who make their opponents pay bitterly for each casualty. Their Waste Not Your Last Breath stratagem allows destroyed Characters the chance to keep fighting a little longer before being removed from play.

This preview also shows off a few short guides on how to paint each of the Leagues of Votann according to their colour schemes.

If you’re looking to delve into more information about this newest of Warhammer 40k’s factions, head over to our comprehensive Leagues of Votann guide. We’ve also compiled the details of the other Leagues of Votann rules previews, giving you a sneak peek at what you can expect from their stratagems.