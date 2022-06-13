Games Workshop teases first new Warhammer paints since Contrast paint

Games Workshop new Warhammer paints - Warhammer Community trailer screenshot showing a space marine bolt rifle being coloured with paint

Games Workshop’s Citadel Colour range of Warhammer paints is getting a mystery new product (or products) in July, the firm has announced in a colourful teaser trailer released on Sunday. The 46-second animated video (watch it below) shows dull grey Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar models being magically splattered with paint until they’re fully coloured – but gives no hint of what exactly is coming, besides the slogans “Colour makes Warhammer” and “Prepare your brushes”.

“Citadel Colour labs have made another breakthrough,”  reads the trailer’s accompanying article on GW’s Warhammer Community website – though we still get no further hint as to whether the incoming product(s) are.

Based on the slogans used, however, we can rule out any new range of brushes (or even airbrushes) – and a tweet from the Warhammer Community account refers to the new development as “the future of paint” – so it’s fair to expect a new range of paints, or some substantial upgrade to the existing Citadel Colour products.

If so, it’ll be the first major release in GW’s paints range since the launch of its Contrast Paints in 2019.

YouTube Thumbnail

More than a few Warhammer hobbyists online have speculated (or should we say desperately hoped) that GW may finally be switching to selling Citadel Colour Warhammer paints in dropper bottles, as opposed to its long-preferred (but controversial) flip top lids. We’ll believe that when we see it.

Comment from discussion Alex_0991’s comment from discussion "New Type of Paint Coming to Citadel in July".

Another compelling theory – based on the trailer’s motif of splashes of colour taking grey plastic directly to fully painted minis – is that GW has created Warhammer paints that can be applied directly to the models without applying primer first – a technology that’d make painting miniatures much easier for beginners.

Comment from discussion Early_Monk’s comment from discussion "New Type of Paint Coming to Citadel in July".

We’ll keep you informed with new developments on GW’s incoming Citadel Colour “breakthrough” as they come.

In the meantime, brush up on your skills with our guides to painting miniatures and the (current) best Warhammer paints to use for your army.

Alex Evans

Editor

Published:

Alex is a TTRPG story seeker and dice hoarder, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. Lawful Good. He/Him.

Read More
Warhammer 40K: codex release date
Warhammer 40K Combat Patrols guide
Warhammer 40K detachments guide

Promoted

Best board games 2022

Best board games 2022

The best board games for couples

The best board games for couples

Best free war games 2022

Best free war games 2022

About Powered by Network-N