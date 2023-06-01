UK mail service unveils Warhammer 40k postage stamps

Pre-orders are open now for a new series of limited edition Warhammer 40k postage stamps from the UK’s Royal Mail service, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Games Workshop’s Warhammer fantasy IP. 10 unique stamps are available, featuring famous units from various Warhammer 40k factions, Age of Sigmar armies, and the original Warhammer: The Old World setting.

Several different products will be available to pre-orders from June 8. For about $9.35 (£7.50) you can get three Space Marine stamps on the Warhammer Fan Sheet, while for about £22.80 (£18.30) you can get all 10 distinct designs on a Collector’s Sheet. If you actually plan to post things with your Warhammer 40k stamps, a sheet of 36 first class Space Marine and Ork stamps will set you back about $50.00 (£39.60).

The first edition of Warhammer was published in 1983 and was written by former Games Workshop owner Bryan Ansell, the late Richard Halliwell, and Rick Priestley. It mashed together many influences including Tolkien, Michael Moorcock, ancient aliens conspiracy theories, and the wars of medieval Europe.

Rick Priestley took the fantasy setting into space with 1987’s Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, which soon eclipsed its fantasy big brother in popularity. In 2015 the original Warhammer fantasy setting was destroyed to make way for the more fantastical Age of Sigmar, though a revival of the original game called Warhammer: The Old World is currently in the works.

If you’re a philatelist who’s still puzzled about all this, check out our “What is Warhammer 40k?” guide, which explains the three prongs of Warhammer fandom; the setting, the game, and the hobby of collecting and painting miniatures. As dedicated miniature collectors, we heartily recommend the hobby to anyone who finds that their stamp collection leaves them feeling a little flat.