We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New Warhammer 40k Sisters of Battle hero is a sacred stunner

Games Workshop has honored the Adepta Sororitas with a gorgeously gothic new character model, paired with Black Library novel Daemonbreaker.

New Warhammer 40k Sisters of Battle hero model - Games Workshop image showing the new Celestian Sacresant Aveline miniature on a Sisters of Battle artwork background with the Warhammer 40k logo
Alex Evans's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

Warhammer 40k‘s Sisters of Battle aren’t short of fantastic hero miniatures since their new model range dropped in 2019 – but Games Workshop has just granted the battle nuns a brand new Celestian Sacresant Aveline mini that’s easily one of the warhammer-est Warhammer models we’ve seen in a while.

Shown off via GW’s Warhammer Community site on Monday, the new Sisters of Battle hero ticks all the boxes for a classic Warhammer 40k display model, embodying all the Imperium of Man‘s dark, religious bling – from her ornate shield; to her flamethrower sword and flamethrower pistol combo; to the two cute-yet-gruesome cyber-cherubs floating with her. She’s what we in the biz call ‘a painter’s dream’.

New Warhammer 40k Sisters of Battle hero model - Games Workshop image showing the new Celestian Sacresant Aveline miniature on a blue hex pattern background

The Celestian Sacresant Aveline model is being released alongside Jude Reid’s new Black Library novel Daemonbreaker, and GW says both will be coming out “later this year”, with a special edition book available for the superfans.

Naturally, GW has not announced the price for Aveline or Daemonbreaker, but – based on comparable character miniatures and Black Library paperback novels – we’d predict Aveline will cost around $45 (£27.50) and the Daemonbreaker book will cost around $17.99 (£9.99).

New Warhammer 40k Sisters of Battle hero model - Games Workshop image showing the cover art of the new Black Library 40k novel Daemonbreaker by Jude Reid

The novel’s story follows Aveline and her sisters in everyone’s favorite nuns-with-guns Warhammer 40k faction as they battle the forces of Abaddon the Despoiler in his critical 13th Black Crusade. Spoiler, the Imperium loses this one – but its heroes do a lot of noble fighting before Cadia falls, and the Great Rift splits the galaxy in two.

Celestian Sacresants are a relatively new unit for the Adepta Sororitas, first revealed in 2021. GW calls them “elite members of the Adepta Sororitas who have departed the life of a bodyguard for their Canoness”. Instead of the usual boltgun, bolt pistol-and-sword, or flamer pistols we see the other Adepta Sororitas wielding, the Sacresants are kitted out for endurance and heavy-duty melee fighting, with blessed maces or halberds in one hand and ornate shields in the other.

New Warhammer 40k Sisters of Battle hero model - Games Workshop image showing the details on the new Celestian Sacresant Aveline miniature close up

As you’d expect from a tie-in model for a larger-than-life hero from the Warhammer 40k books, Aveline seems the exemplar of the order, with the floral icon of her Order of the Sacred Rose atop her backpack, and a magnificent flamer-sword held aloft, bursting with fire in the shape of the Sisters of Battle’s Fleur de Lis faction logo. Warcom’s monday article makes clear that it’s the “sacred relic sword of Saint Arabella, patron saint of the Order of the Sacred Rose”.

For more fresh content from GW’s grimdark future, read our editor’s thoughts on why Warhammer 40k needs a new civil war – and for all the latest, bookmark our Warhammer 40k news homepage, or follow Wargamer on Google News.

Alex is the gaming omnivore, clumsy escapist, and award-winning nerd who’s captained the good ship Wargamer from its 2021 relaunch to now. He has a degree in Politics and a Master’s in International Journalism, but failed his cycling proficiency test twice. He speaks (mostly) fluent German, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer 40k When not pressing buttons at Wargamer HQ, you can often find him impatiently painting miniatures; half-finishing strategy board games against himself; or drinking lager in the bath with a Horus Heresy audiobook playing. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. DnD alignment: Lawful Good. He/Him.