Denim Space Marine is real, can hurt you

Warhammer 40k Space Marines are the Emperor’s Angels, the thin line of adamantium that protects the Imperium of Man from the forces of Chaos, the ultimate post-human warriors – and they suit blue jeans and plaid shirts worryingly well. Hobbyist and 40k fan Nick (no last name given) created this custom mini using a real metal badge cut from his own flannel shirt.

“The shield the Space Marine is holding was a badge for a flannel shirt I bought, and it was annoying me so I cut it off”, Nick explains. He continues: “It looked to be a good size for a miniature, so I pulled some spare pieces from my bits box and assembled the marine”. He says that marines are one of the “larger and more forgiving” Warhammer 40k factions to paint, “with a lot of room for customization”, so they’re what he paints most, but that he’s been a T’au Empire fan since he got into Warhammer 40k.

Sadly, Nick hasn’t invented a Space Marine Chapter for the plaid-and-denim battle brother to join. The miniature is “just a one-off for the fun of it. It’s a good palette cleanser to do something strange and funny”.

Anyone with experience painting miniatures will know that freehand painting – that is, painting 2D images onto 3D miniatures – is very challenging. Nick has some advice for anyone wanting to put their own miniatures into plaid: “Have an idea what colors you want to use, and look up inspiration of existing patterns. Try to use colors that compliment each other, and take your time. Thinned down paints and multiple layers will ensure more control over the finished pattern.”

He adds: “I’ve painted fine line work before, and the flannel is by no means my best work. I did it in one go, following the shape of the Marine’s body as best I could, and tidying up if I felt the lines were too messy”.

The Codex Astartes might not approve of Nick’s custom Space Marine paint scheme, but we do. To see more brilliantly inventive Space Marine paint schemes, check out our articles on Formula One Space Marines, Pride Flag Space Marines, inverse color Space Marines, fungal Space Marines, and just recently, a Space Marine dreadnought made from conkers.