GW continues cull of Warhammer 40k Space Marine kits

Games Workshop announced on Monday that it will remove 14 Warhammer 40k Space Marine kits from production. The old kits will be moved to “last chance to buy” in the Warhammer 40k webstore “in the next few days”, according to a post on the Warhammer Community website.

The Space Marines have the largest model range of any Warhammer 40k faction, even once these kits are put to bed. In May Games Workshop revealed it was ceasing production of the classic Dreadnought, Sternguard Veterans, and Terminator kits, though those latter two were replaced with new models.

All the Space Marine kits being replaced are ‘Firstborn’ marines, older kits that represent the Space Marines who existed before the larger ‘Primaris’ marines were introduced in Warhammer 40k eighth edition.

Here’s all the ‘Firstborn’ Space Marine kits Games Workshop is going to remove from sale:

Attack Bike

Bike Squad

Scout Bike Squad

Land Speeder

Land Speeder Storm

Stalker / Hunter

Ironclad Dreadnought

Assault Squad

Company Command

Scouts

Scouts with Sniper Rifles

Librarian

Techmarine with Servitors

Thunderfire Cannon

In the WarCom article, GW promises “loads of reveals and news to come” as we get closer to the Marines’ new Warhammer 40k Codex, so it’s possible these gaps in the Imperium‘s defences will be plugged in very short order.

Between the removal of firstborn Assault Marines, and the trailer for Space Marine 2 showing off a Primaris Marine with Jump Pack, it’s looking like a near certainty that we’ll get Primaris Assault Marines in this Codex.

If the site of your beloved Firstborn army being rendered into proxies for Primaris models has put you right off Warhammer 40k, check out this guide to the best miniature wargames – you might discover something in there you love.