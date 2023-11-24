Musician creates metal anthem for Warhammer 40k Space Wolves

Metal musician Lorcan Ward joins a long tradition of fans creating music inspired by the Warhammer 40k universe, with two killer tunes.

Cover art for codex Warhammer 40k Space Wolves by Phil Moos - a band of warriors in grey power armor rush forwards, one holding a red electric guitar like an axe
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k fan and metal musician Lorcan Ward released ‘The Wolves of Fenris’ on Thursday, a metal track inspired by the grim darkness of the 41st millennium, via YouTube and Spotify. It’s a classic piece of power metal from the boastful perspective of the Warhammer 40k Space Wolves, and Ward’s second piece of unofficial 40k music.

Ward’s notes for the tracks say that it’s “a song that would serve as a drinking song but also as a battle cry”. It’s written from the perspective of the Space Wolves Space Marine legion during and after the Horus Heresy civil war, when they had a well-deserved reputation as the Emperor of Mankind’s executioners.

YouTube Thumbnail

Ward’s first 40k track, ‘Unbreakable’, is all about the Asta Militarum holding the line against the Chaos Space Marines at the Cadian Gate. Though both songs are blood-pumping power metal arrangements, Ward says that “Unbreakable was all about honour” while Wolves of Fenris “is about tearing down those ideals”.

YouTube Thumbnail

At the moment, the only source of official Warhammer 40k music is the soundtracks to Warhammer 40k games on PC or console. Guillaume David’s soundtrack for Mechanicus – a game like XCOM about Adeptus Mechanicus Tech Priests robbing a Necron tomb world – is a fantastic mixture of synths, choral singing, ambient electronica, and real church organ. Jasper Kyd’s music for Darktide similarly mixes religious music into industrial electronica, to great effect.

Back in the early 90s Games Workshop had its own, short-lived music label, Warhammer Records. Most of the bands just issued music as normal, with Warhammer 40k cover art – D-Rok’s Oblivion and Saxon’s UK issue of Forever Free being the best known – but Bolt Thrower’s Realm of Chaos was themed around the Warhammer 40k universe.

Here’s a Warhammer music deep cut – for the original special edition of Dan Abnett’s Warhammer 40k book Traitor General, Black Library commissioned musician John Bergin to produce a soundtrack album. It’s a mixture of noise, metal, military marches, bagpipes, and it’s haunting.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer’s music expert – if you enjoy Ward’s music, she recommends Sabaton, Amon Amarth, Battle Beast, and Turisas (assuming you don’t already listen to them!) Check our her playlist inspired by Pathfinder’s Realm of Metal for some more metal recommendations.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)