Warhammer 40k T’au Riptide gets non-binary pride makeover

A Warhammer 40k T’au Riptide Battlesuit has been spotted showing off some serious non-binary pride over on Reddit. Hobbyist painter CerberusXt_figurines shared pictures of a vibrant paint job on February 13, citing the non-binary pride flag as inspiration for the colour scheme.

This isn’t the first LGBTQ+ pride paint scheme CerberusXt has created. Back in January, he shared a Space Marine Kill Team in pride flag colours. He also previously told Wargamer he planned to paint one mini from every Warhammer 40k faction using the colour scheme of the trans pride flag. The non-binary Space Marine can also be seen in the latest pictures of the Riptide Battlesuit.

Plenty of Redditors have praised CerberusXt for his clean paint job and the way the colours pop. CerberusXt’s Facebook page includes a complete recipe for anyone who might want to recreate the colour scheme. While it’s listed for the Space Marine, we assume the same colour scheme applies to the Riptide.

The best paints for miniatures in this colour scheme are:

Genestealer Purple (Citadel)

Naggaroth Night (Citadel)

Squid Pink (Vallejo Game Colour)

Bonewhite (Vallejo Game Colour)

Averland Sunset (Citadel)

Hot Orange (Vallejo Game Colour)

Ice Yellow (Vallejo Model Colour)

Moon Yellow (Vallejo Model Colour)

Stonewall (Vallejo Game Colour)

Corax White (Citadel)

Pure White (Vallejo Mecha Colour)

Here’s the original Reddit post showing off the colour scheme. For more themed paint jobs, take a look at this Space Marine Kill Team in F1 colours. Plus, here are some top tips on painting miniatures.