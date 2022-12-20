Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team rocks pride flag colours

It took over 80 hours to make this Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team look this good, rocking armour colours inspired by LGBTQ pride flags

Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team models painted by CerberusXT in four different LGBTQ pride flag colours

Updated:

Warhammer 40kWarhammer 40k: Kill Team

A dedicated miniature painter has spent over 80 hours painting four pride flag-themed minis for a Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team. Hobbyist CerberusXt_figurines (who asked to be known by his handle on Facebook) tells wargamer the minis are a personal project, inspired by his previous success painting Warhammer 40k minis in the trans pride flag colours.

Each Space Marine is painted in a colour-scheme inspired by a different LGBTQ pride flag.

  • Non-binary pride: yellow, white, purple, black
  • Trans pride: pastel blue, pastel pink, white, pastel pink, pastel blue
  • Pansexual pride: magenta, yellow, cyan
  • Lesbian pride: red, orange, apricot, white, pink, dusty pink, dark rose

CerberusXt started painting miniatures in pride colours with a Tyranid in the trans flag scheme as a gift for a friend. “At first, I didn’t think the colour scheme would work at all”, CerberusXt says, but adds “I loved the end result so much, I immediately started painting one mini of each Warhammer and Warhammer 40k faction with the trans pride flag”. So far he’s painted a Space Marine, Eldar, Necron, and even an Age of Sigmar Stormcast Eternal in trans pride colours.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team - Assault Intercessor model painted by CerberusXT in the Lesbian pride flag colours

Space Marines are CereberusXt’s favourite faction, and his satisfaction with the trans pride themed Space Marine gave him an idea: “I thought, well, if the trans pride flag turned out so great, why not try other pride flags”. He’s been painting marines for a pride flag Kill Team since October, and plans to do more.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team - Assault Intercessor model painted by CerberusXT in the non-binary pride flag colours

 

To achieve his vibrant paint schemes, CerberusXt says “the key is working the colour gradient with bold glazes”. ‘Glazing’ is an advanced technique for painting miniatures that uses multiple thin layers of paints to build up a brilliant finish of a bright colour, or achieve subtle colour transitions. His colour palette is inspired by comic books: “my Imperial Fists are all shaded using bright orange instead of a more classic brown”, he says, by way of example.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team - Assault Intercessor model painted by CerberusXT in the pansexual pride flag colours

Despite the quality of his work, CerberusXt is a hobbyist painter who only started in 2020, during the first Covid lockdown in France. He spends between 20 and 25 hours on each model, saying “I’m not a fast painter at all and like to take my time.” More photos of the models, as well as painting guides, are available on CerberusXt’s Instagram.

More from Wargamer

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.