Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team rocks pride flag colours

A dedicated miniature painter has spent over 80 hours painting four pride flag-themed minis for a Warhammer 40k Space Marine Kill Team. Hobbyist CerberusXt_figurines (who asked to be known by his handle on Facebook) tells wargamer the minis are a personal project, inspired by his previous success painting Warhammer 40k minis in the trans pride flag colours.

Each Space Marine is painted in a colour-scheme inspired by a different LGBTQ pride flag.

Non-binary pride: yellow, white, purple, black

Trans pride: pastel blue, pastel pink, white, pastel pink, pastel blue

Pansexual pride: magenta, yellow, cyan

Lesbian pride: red, orange, apricot, white, pink, dusty pink, dark rose

CerberusXt started painting miniatures in pride colours with a Tyranid in the trans flag scheme as a gift for a friend. “At first, I didn’t think the colour scheme would work at all”, CerberusXt says, but adds “I loved the end result so much, I immediately started painting one mini of each Warhammer and Warhammer 40k faction with the trans pride flag”. So far he’s painted a Space Marine, Eldar, Necron, and even an Age of Sigmar Stormcast Eternal in trans pride colours.

Space Marines are CereberusXt’s favourite faction, and his satisfaction with the trans pride themed Space Marine gave him an idea: “I thought, well, if the trans pride flag turned out so great, why not try other pride flags”. He’s been painting marines for a pride flag Kill Team since October, and plans to do more.

To achieve his vibrant paint schemes, CerberusXt says “the key is working the colour gradient with bold glazes”. ‘Glazing’ is an advanced technique for painting miniatures that uses multiple thin layers of paints to build up a brilliant finish of a bright colour, or achieve subtle colour transitions. His colour palette is inspired by comic books: “my Imperial Fists are all shaded using bright orange instead of a more classic brown”, he says, by way of example.

Despite the quality of his work, CerberusXt is a hobbyist painter who only started in 2020, during the first Covid lockdown in France. He spends between 20 and 25 hours on each model, saying “I’m not a fast painter at all and like to take my time.” More photos of the models, as well as painting guides, are available on CerberusXt’s Instagram.