GW is revealing “loads of new Warhammer 40k”on October 8

Games Workshop has announced plans to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Warhammer 40k by revealing “loads of new” miniatures during an online preview livestream on October 8. The company also revealed a brand new Black Templars Space Marine model, titled Bayard’s Revenge, which will be the Warhammer Day 2023 commemorative miniature.

Announced via GW’s Warhammer Community site, this anniversary event will take over the usual annual ‘Warhammer Day’ promotion. It’ll celebrate everything related to GW’s flagship, grimdark sci-fi tabletop game with announcements, previews, a painting competition, and more.

To spice up their live preview, one fan will also win every single model revealed during the stream – details of how to enter this competition will be announced at a later date, GW says.

Games Workshop’s Warhammer Day celebrations will take in the history of the game over nearly four decades, as well as teasing future releases. GW says it’ll not only focus on the game itself but the community and world building that has built up around it.

Revealed in a Warhammer Community preview on September 23, 2023’s commemorative Warhammer Day model – Bayard’s Revenge – is a diorama character miniature of an avenging Black Templar despatching a defeated Ork. The miniature will be available for pre-purchase online from October 8, and will be in shops between October 15 and 23.

It’s based on a noted piece of artwork from the 6th Edition Codex: Space Marines book, depicting the end of a duel between an Emperor’s Champion and an Ork Nob.

Although the original art featured a nameless Emperor’s Champion, this new miniature is titled Bayard’s Revenge, named after a Black Templar who took part in the Helsreach and Ghoul Stars Crusades.

