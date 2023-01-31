Warhammer 40k World Eaters get buffs whenever any unit dies

Warhammer 40k World Eaters worship the God of slaughter – and Khorne cares not from whence the blood flows, only that it flows. Fittingly, a rules preview from Games Workshop published on the Warhammer Community website on Monday revealed rules for Blood Tithe Points – a way for World Eaters armies to earn the favour of their patron, whether by destroying enemy units, or suffering their own casualties.
A World Eaters army will earn Blood Tithe Points (BTP) whenever a unit is totally destroyed, according to the article, and you can earn an extra point once per phase if a monster, vehicle, or character dies. There’s a further BTP to be gained in any phase in which a titanic unit – like an Imperial Knight, or your own allied Chaos Knight – is destroyed.
What do blood tithe points make? Blood stained prizes! Each ‘Blood Tithe ability’ costs a certain number of BTP to activate, and remains active for the rest of the game – though the article says that you can only switch on one ability per phase, meaning you can’t toggle on all your abilities after a single, especially destructive phase.
The article gives several examples of Blood Tithe abilities. The ones shown provide buffs to World Eaters models in your army – except for ‘Reborn in Blood’, which allows you to return the World Eaters’ daemon Primarch Angron to the battlefield after he’s been destroyed.
|Blood Tithe Ability
|Blood Tithe Points cost
|Effect
|Rage-fuelled invigoration
|3
|+1 to charge rolls
|Total carnage
|6
|Melee attack rolls of six automatically wound the target
|Spiteful nullification
|2
|Models that suffer mortal wounds ignore them on a 5+
|Reborn in blood
|6
|If Angron is destroyed, put him into reserves with eight wounds remaining. He can be deployed as a reinforcement via Warp Strike – anywhere on the battlefield, at least 9” away from enemy units
The Khorne-worshipping Warhammer Age of Sigmar army the Blades of Khorne also make use of Blood Tithe points. They’re able to spend points to summon daemons onto the battlefield – there’s no mention of summoning in the preview.
The World Eaters’ Warhammer 40k Codex is up for pre-order on Saturday, along many gory new models from their refreshed range – we’ll be covering the release, so check back at Wargamer for more details.