In Age of Sigmar: Soulbound’s new campaign you decide a city’s fate

Age of Sigmar: Soulbound, the tabletop RPG adaptation of Games Workshop’s Warhammer Age of Sigmar miniatures game, just got its second full length campaign. Publisher Cubicle 7 has released PDFs of Blackened Earth, and put physical copies up for preorder. While the campaign can be viewed in digital form right now, the books are coming Q2 2023, and the preorder price is $39.99 / £29.99.

A five part campaign with 70 locations, and an illustrated city map, Blackened Earth looks to pack plenty of adventuring into its pages. The campaign is centred around the industrial weapons-trading city of Greywater Fastness, and tasks your party with navigating the many threats that face it, from internal struggles, to both Skaven and Sylvaneth knocking at the door.

Whereas the previous Age of Sigmar: Soulbound campaign, Shadows in the Mist, took inspiration from the Noir and Pulp genres, Blackened Earth takes on the themes of industry versus the natural world.

“Every beat of the campaign focuses on one of the multiple factions that are vying for control of Greywater Fastness,” Soulbound developer Sam Taylor tells Wargamer, “As the drums of war are constantly beating in the background, building to an inevitable breaking point.”

“The party gets to explore every corner of the city and investigate what’s going on,” Taylor continues, but adds that also: “There are many points later on where the party leaves and explores the world outside the walls, allowing them to see the character of the city itself from different viewpoints.”

“We hope that the situations the party ends up in will really put a test to their morals,” Taylor says. He suggests, “their ultimate goal is to save the city,” but that the campaign may have them wondering: “Is the existence of Greywater Fastness ultimately worth the cost of its output?”

Taylor is particularly excited about where Blackened Earth ends up, explaining the campaign has multiple endings. “The final adventure takes pieces of everything that has happened previously and shakes up the formula. Here the party is faced with more crises than they can realistically handle, it’s up to them to choose which ones to tackle and how to go about it,” he says.

“The fate of Greywater Fastness is truly in their hands, and there are many potential outcomes for what happens to the city in the end.”

PDF copies of Age of Sigmar Soulbound: Blackened Earth are available now from DriveThruRPG for $19.99 / £17.60. Physical copies are coming Q2 2023 and can be preordered from Cubicle 7’s store for $39.99 / £29.99.