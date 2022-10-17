Warhammer Age of Sigmar Soulbound releases Halloween horror one shot

To celebrate the Halloween season, Cubicle 7 has released a horror one shot for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound. In Vossheim’s Holdouts, players take on the role of soldiers resisting an undead horde. You’ll be defending a mansion in the city of Mournhold (soon to be renamed Ulfenkarn), as the vampire Radhukar the Wolf takes over.

Vossheim’s Holdouts is a horror adventure, and its protagonists are the luckless adventurer types you’d normally see in Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay rather than the usual larger-than-life heroes of Age of Sigmar Soulbound. As a result, this product has guidelines on how to tone down player power levels, and keep the adventure ‘Grim and Perilous’.

The Soulbound Halloween adventure is available as a PDF on DrivethruRPG, where it’s priced at $4.99. Within you’ll find a “detailed Manor House location, brimming with character and dark secrets”, five pre-generated PCs made with the ‘Grim and Perilous’ guidelines, and advice for running the one shot. The preview shows some of this advice, including additional rules for creating barricades.

The product description page says Vossheim’s Holdouts can serve as a standalone adventure, or as a prequel to campaigns in Ulfenkarn: City at the Edge of Death, the Soulbound book expected to release in the next month or so.

