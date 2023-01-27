Warcry Bloodhunt vampires are trying to not go full Bloodborne

Warcry Bloodhunt will introduce the Askurgan Trueblades, a monastic order of vampires who resist the inner beast by living without human blood

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Warcry Bloodhunt: vampire curseblood model by Games Workshop, a bestial creature with bat and wolf features in the tattered robes of a monk

Updated:

Warhammer Age of SigmarWarhammer Age of Sigmar: Warcry

The ‘Askurgan Trueblades’, an order of vampire Monks trying to stave off Bloodborne-style bestial transformations through blood-deprived asceticism, will debut in Warcry Bloodhunt, according to a GW preview at the Las Vegas Open. A live stream of the event on January 27 also showed off their rivals in the new box set, the Khorne-worshipping ‘Claws of Karanak’.

The Soulblight Gravelords Askurgan Trueblades originate in the realm of Ghur, and according to a Warhammer Community article that accompanied the live stream, “hunt the great beasts of the realms” rather than preying on human(oid) victims. Though afflicted by the vampire curse, they aim to fend off the beast within with lives of self-denial and discipline.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Warcry Bloodhunt: vampire models by Games Workshop, a band of vampires with some robes inspired by Eastern monastic traditions

They’re not always successful, as the Bloodborne-looking ‘Curseblood’ in the midst of the gang attests. But according to the live stream commentators, the Trueblades are sometimes able to recover their human forms and minds after succumbing to the beast – the grungey goth chap with a bat on his shoulder is a ‘Pariah’ who has made such a return.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Warcry Bloodhunt: vampire Pariah model by Games Workshop, a sinister figure with a wolf cape, bat on its shoulders, and dirty monastic robes

The Claws of Karanak are a band of Khorne-worshippers who venerate the three-headed daemon warhound Karanak and live as tireless hunters. The warrior bounding forwards on his hands is a ‘Hound of Wrath’, according to the live stream commentators, clearly on the way to a beastly transformation of his own.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Warcry Bloodhunt: Hound of Wrath model by Games Workshop, a humanoid loping forwards on all fours, their face obscured by a brass hound mask

The box set will once again be set in Ghur and features more terrain for the fleshy Gnarlwood, this time with impromptu bamboo stockades as well as unsettling trees. The Ghurish Warcry scenery is mostly organic surfaces, making it a great target for contrast paint.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Warcry Bloodhunt: Khorne warrior by Games Workshop, a muscled figure with a bronze hound mask wielding an axe

While revealing new Seraphon dinosaurs (this time with feathers), GW updated its roadmap of battletomes coming in 2023. Two death battletomes and two Chaos battletomes are due in Spring 2023, so it seems likely that both the Trueblades and Claws of Karanak will soon have rules, letting you use them in your Soulblight Gravelords or Blades of Khorne Age of Sigmar army.

More from Wargamer

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.