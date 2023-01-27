Age of Sigmar Seraphon dinosaurs get feathers at last

Games Workshop previewed a whole host of new models for the Warhammer Age of Sigmar Seraphon range at the Las Vegas Open livestream on January 27, including feathery new ‘Raptodon Hunters’ and ‘Raptodon Chargers’. The palaeontologically-pleasing dinosaur cavalry were previewed beside new models for the Slann Starmaster and Saurus Warriors, with GW promising “an enormous wave” of new Seraphon kits in Summer 2023.

The new Raptodon kit is a cavalry unit of five skinks riding feathersome Raptodons that can be built either as skirmishing Hunters or melee-focused Chargers. The live stream commentary said the diminutive skinks benefit from Old Ones technology, allowing the Chargers to punch well above their bantam-weight in combat.

The new Saurus Warriors and Slann Starmaster replace kits older than Age of Sigmar itself, surviving from the old Lizardmen range for Warhammer: The Old World. The Starmaster is a multipart kit, allowing you to customise your army’s enormous psychic toad general with all sorts of bits. This one looks like a pure treat for anyone who loves painting miniatures.

Games Workshop promises in the WarCom article that the Seraphon Battletome will release in Summer this year. We have to assume the bulk of new models will release then as well, though it’s always possible GW will put out an army box set in advance – like the recent Cadia Stands box-set for Astra Militarum or the Leagues of Votann army set.

Which kits would you like to see refreshed? The block-headed Saurus Cavalry stand out to us as past due an update, as well as the resin Salamander and Razordon hunting packs. Or is there another Warhammer Age of Sigmar army or Warhammer 40k faction that’s much more deserving of a glow up?