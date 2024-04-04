Games Workshop culls 82 kits for Age of Sigmar 4th edition

Games Workshop has revealed it will remove 82 Warhammer kits from sale when it launches Age of Sigmar 4th edition. Some kits will be replaced with new models, while some will be repackaged and join the product lineup for other game systems; which ones are truly gone forever isn’t yet certain.

Games Workshop is providing ways for players who own these models to continue using them in their Age of Sigmar armies. Most of the miniatures will receive free Warhammer Legends rules, suitable for home games, which GW states it will continue to support “with rules and balance updates as needed” throughout AoS 4th edition.

Both the Orruk Bonesplitterz and Beasts of Chaos will receive free to download digital battletomes that will be “considered legal for use in competitive play until summer 2025”, according to a Warhammer Community post published on Thursday.

This is the largest single shuffle in the Warhammer fantasy model line since Age of Sigmar launched in 2015, when both the Tomb Kings of Khemri and Bretonnia model lines were removed from production. These are all the changes:

Stormcast Eternals

23 Stormcast Eternals kits will be removed from production, though GW states it will publish a free downloadable battletome for “most of these warscrolls” soon after the new edition launches. Some will return with updated miniatures: a new version of the iconic, angel-winged Prosecutor shows up in the Age of Sigmar 4th edition trailer, and GW has already shown off updated Liberator models.

Celestar Ballista

Evocators on Dracolines

Evocators

Sequitors

Knight Heraldor

Knight Vexillor

Lord Castellant

Lord Celestant

Lord Veritant

Lord Ordinator

Lord Exorcist

Knight Azyros

Paladins

Judicators

Liberators

Prosecutors

Gavriel Sureheart

Vorrus Starstrike

Castigators with Gryph-Hound

Astreia Solbright

Aventis Firestrike

Masters of the Sacrosanct

Errant Questor

Skaven

GW lists 16 Age of Sigmar Skaven kits that are being retired. As they’re the title baddies for the new edition, we can expect at least some of these models to return. GW hints “none but the Grey Seers can predict where these replacements will fall”, suggesting that not everything is getting refreshed. That’s a potential problem for players hoping to collect a Warhammer The Old World Skaven army based on the classic miniature line.

Clanrats

Skryre Acolytes

Warpfire Thrower

Ratling Gun

Gutter Runners

Rat Swarms

Master Moulder

Arch Warlock

Warp Grinder

Warlock Engineers

Rat Ogors and Giant Rats

Stormvermin

Plague Priest

Warplock Jezzails

Doom Flayer

Plague Censer Bearers

Bonesplitterz

All seven current Orruk Bonesplitterz kits are being removed from the range. These models have rules in the Warhammer: The Old World Orcs and Goblins list, but GW has already announced everything that will be part of the first wave of Orcs and Goblins minis, and the Bonesplitterz aren’t on it.

Possibly these models will be gone for good – they have broadly the same armaments as other Orcs. Their aesthetic is distinctive, but it’s inspired by racist Victorian stereotypes of non-European tribal societies, an association GW may wish to distance itself from.

Savage Orruk Boyz

Savage Orruk Boarboyz

Maniak Weirdnob

Savage Orruk Wardokk

Wurrgog Prophet

Savage Orruk Big Boss

Hedkrakka’s Madmob

Slaves to Darkness

11 Slaves to Darkness kits are being removed from the AoS range, most of them warbands from Warcry, plus a Warhammer: Underworlds warband. It’s not clear if these kits will remain in production for Warcry – it would be a real shame to see them go completely, as they’re amazing fodder for conversions.

Horns of Hashut

Tarantulos Brood

Splintered Fang

The Unmade

Corvus Cabal

Cypher Lords

Scions of the Flame

Iron Golems

Spire Tyrants

Untamed Beasts

Khagra’s Ravagers

Beasts of Chaos

18 Beasts of Chaos kits are leaving Age of Sigmar, but GW states the models will return to sale as the Beastmen Brayherds in Warhammer: The Old World.

Vanguard: Beasts of Chaos

Beastlord

Ungors

Bestigors

Herdstone

Beasts of Chaos Endless Spells

Gors

Bullgors

Chaos Warhounds

Dragon Ogors

Cygor / Ghorgon

Beastlord with paired rippers

Centigors

Tuskgor Chariot

Jabberslythe

Doombull

Cockatrice

Dragon Ogor Shaggoth

Miscellaneous

A further seven miscellaneous miniatures are going off sale. It’s possible that some minis may find their way back on sale via the Old World range, such as the Sylvaneth Branchwraith joining the Wood Elves, but that’s pure speculation on our part.

Sylvaneth Branchwraith

Saurus Eternity Warden

Valkia the Bloody

Scyla Anfingrimm

Madcap Shaman

Big Boss on Gigantic Spider

Mistweaver Saih

We remain cautiously optimistic about the next edition of Age of Sigmar: the AoS 4th edition rules changes that GW has previewed so far look solid, and the shake up to AoS army building rules is not what we expected (in a good way). For more Age of Sigmar news, make sure you follow Wargamer on Google News.