Age of Sigmar unveils Dawnbringers narrative, 4 new characters

On Sunday morning at Warhammer Fest 2023, Games Workshop revealed Age of Sigmar Dawnbringers, described by Warhammer Community’s Eddie Eccles as “a huge new narrative for the Mortal Realms”, picking up from the previous Broken Realms series, and refocusing on two Dawnbringer Crusades – one that will succeed in the end, and one that’ll fail (but we won’t know which is which until the end).

GW says it’ll bring new models for more than 12 Age of Sigmar armies – and the first book, Harbinger, will be accompanied by four rather smashing looking new character models, unveiled in the Warhammer Fest auditorium.

Each character will be released as part of a new Regiment of Renown starter box for their faction, and the rules for all four will be published in Dawnbringers book one: Harbinger. They are:

Maggotkin of Nurgle – Harbinger of Decay

The Maggotkin of Nurgle’s new character is a super-detailed plastic reimagining of the classic resin Harbinger of Decay model.

The named character version of the Harbinger is called Phulgoth the Miser, heading up the new Regiment of Renown Phulgoth’s Shudderhood.

After some fan questions in the auditorium Q&A at Warhammer Fest, GW’s Eddie Eccles confirmed that this will replace the old resin Harbinger of Decay model – and that it’s designed in a way that it’s “quite hard to separate” the mount from rider if you’re looking to convert it. But hey, anything’s possible…

Fyreslayers – Grimhold Exile

The Fyreslayers get a new character titled the Grimhold Exile.

The named character version, Fjori, will head up a Regiment of Renown box titled Fjori’s Flamebearers.

Gloomspite Gitz – Rabble-Rowza

The new Gloomspite Gitz character is the Rabble-Rowza, who wears a huge squig skull as a hat and is accompanied by exquisite Bat-Squigs. He is our favourite and is a very good grot. Rabble-Rowzas will reportedly be a support unit, exhorting grot units to move faster and be better in battle.

The named character version is called Braggit, and leads a Regiment of Renown called Braggit’s Bottle-Snatchaz.

Flesh-eater Courts – Marrowscroll Herald

Finally, the gruesome Flesh-eater Courts’ new character is the Marrowscroll Herald – also known, in named character form, as Sir Jerrion. These heralds are messengers who think they’re spreading the word of their lords’ worthy wars – but are in fact spreading their ghoul curse. Tragic.

The Marrowscroll Herald will go on sale as part of the Regiment of Renown Jerrion’s Delegation.

GW rounded off its Age of Sigmar reveals with a look ahead at the next few AoS 3rd edition battletome releases. We knew that Seraphon would be the next new book to hit shelves, due by the end of Summer. The news here, though, is that the Cities of Sigmar battletome (with exciting new models) is on the way in Autumn.

