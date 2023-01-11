Pro sculptor converts female Warhammer Age of Sigmar giant

A professional miniature sculptor gave the Warhammer Age of Sigmar giant kit an overhaul, showing us what a female mega-gargant might look like

Warhammer giant female conversion - a female Warhammer Age of Sigmar Mega Gargant model, converted and painted by Gautier Giroud - photo by the artist

Warhammer Age of Sigmar

This Warhammer Age of Sigmar giant conversion is the work of professional miniature sculptor Gautier Giroud, who posted work-in-progress and finished shots of the project to Twitter on Monday. The conversion is all done with wire and milliput modelling putty.

Warhammer giant female conversion - work in progress photographs showing the steps to convert a plastic Warhammer Age of Sigmar Mega Gargant model, usually male, into a female giant - photo by the artist Gautier Giroud

The conversion is a massive overhaul of the Sons of Behemat Mega Gargant kit from Warhammer Age of Sigmar. The head and chest are entirely resculpted, while other elements have been reposed. As well as a skilled sculptor, Giroud is an expert at painting miniatures, and gave the converted Gargant her excellent paint job.

Warhammer giant female conversion - a Warhammer Age of Sigmar mega gargant model in progressive stages of conversion using milliput - work and photograph by Gautier GiroudWarhammer giant female conversion - acloseup on a female bust sculpted from milliput, with ragged hair covering her eyes and tusks - work and photograph by Gautier GiroudWarhammer giant female conversion - three closeups of progressive stages of sculpting a female bust using milliput - work and photograph by Gautier Giroud
Warhammer giant female conversion - a Warhammer Age of Sigmar mega gargant model in progressive stages of conversion using milliput - work and photograph by Gautier GiroudWarhammer giant female conversion - acloseup on a female bust sculpted from milliput, with ragged hair covering her eyes and tusks - work and photograph by Gautier GiroudWarhammer giant female conversion - three closeups of progressive stages of sculpting a female bust using milliput - work and photograph by Gautier Giroud

The project was a commission for a private collector, who provided an “incredible amount of detail” about what he wanted from the conversion and scratch-sculpting, according to a post on Giroud’s Instagram. This is the first of three planned giants.

Giroud is a professional miniature sculptor based in France. As well as undertaking custom commissions, their website contains a portfolio of work they have created as a freelance sculptor for companies including Monolith Games, Cool Mini or Not, and Black Sun Miniatures. They also create limited edition miniatures and art busts directly to collectors via their company Graphigaut Studio.

