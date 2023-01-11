Pro sculptor converts female Warhammer Age of Sigmar giant

This Warhammer Age of Sigmar giant conversion is the work of professional miniature sculptor Gautier Giroud, who posted work-in-progress and finished shots of the project to Twitter on Monday. The conversion is all done with wire and milliput modelling putty.

The conversion is a massive overhaul of the Sons of Behemat Mega Gargant kit from Warhammer Age of Sigmar. The head and chest are entirely resculpted, while other elements have been reposed. As well as a skilled sculptor, Giroud is an expert at painting miniatures, and gave the converted Gargant her excellent paint job.



The project was a commission for a private collector, who provided an “incredible amount of detail” about what he wanted from the conversion and scratch-sculpting, according to a post on Giroud’s Instagram. This is the first of three planned giants.

Giroud is a professional miniature sculptor based in France. As well as undertaking custom commissions, their website contains a portfolio of work they have created as a freelance sculptor for companies including Monolith Games, Cool Mini or Not, and Black Sun Miniatures. They also create limited edition miniatures and art busts directly to collectors via their company Graphigaut Studio.