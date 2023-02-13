Age of Sigmar Kharadron Overlords battletome and hero incoming

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Kharadron Overlords codewright - image by Games Workshop of a dwarf in heavy armour with a small library on his back

Games Workshop has revealed both a new Battletome and a new hero called the ‘Codewright’ for the Age of Sigmar Kharadron Overlords faction in a Warhammer Community post on Monday. The news confirms that the Overlords are being updated for the third edition of Age of Sigmar soon, with a launch likely in Spring.

The article describes the Codewright hero as a “quite literal rules lawyer” who is a master of the complex legal code that binds Kharadron Overlords society. Currently, each Kharadron Age of Sigmar army follows its own interpretation of the code, and gets benefits depending on which articles, footnotes, and amendments it follows.

The article confirms that a version of these rules will be present in the third editon battletome, and provides a couple of examples of the new rules for footnotes. There’s no reward without risk’ grants a unit an 18” charge once per battle, while ‘Without our ships we are naught’ lets you issue two commands to a single Sky Vessel in the same phase, again once per battle.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Kharadron Overlords codewright - details of the strange armour suit worn by the dwarven Codewright, which has a library and mechanical arms for holding books

The Codewright lets you swap out those footnotes and perhaps even your addendums with its ‘I think you’ll find…’ ability, potentially granting the otherwise stubborn dwarves some flexibility.

Games Workshop last updated the roadmap for Age of Sigmar battletomes on January 27 when it previewed new Seraphon models at the Las Vegas Open. Spring 2023 will be launch five new battletomes, one of which will be for an Order faction – it would make sense for that to be the Overlords.

