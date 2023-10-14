New special characters for Age of Sigmar Stormcast and Sylvaneth

Games Workshop has revealed new special characters for the Warhammer Age of Sigmar Stormcast Eternals and Sylvaneth, packed into two new bundle boxes. The models were shown off during Warhammer Day previews on Saturday October 14, and are part of the ongoing Dawnbringers narrative.



The bundle boxes will release alongside Dawnbringers Book III: The Long Hunt. According to the preview, the new book will focus particularly on the forces of Order in Age of Sigmar, giving several Age of Sigmar armies new Armies of Renown.

Stormcast Eternals – Cryptborn’s Stormwing

The new Stormcast Eternals – Cryptborn’s Stormwing box contains just three models, but they’re big ones – they’re all dragon riders. The contents are:

Ionus Cryptborn, Warden of Lost Souls x 1

Stormdrake Guard x 2

Ionus Cryptborn is a returning character, though he’s never had special rules before – he was the Lord Relictor who appeared in the first edition Age of Sigmar starter set, and fought alongside Vandus Hammerhand in the Realmgate Wars.

Cryptborn can be taken in any Stormcast Eternals army, or used in a “drake-themed” army of renown, according to Warhammer Community manager Eddie Eccles.

Sylvaneth – Blades of Belthanos

The new Sylvaneth – Blades of Belthanos box contains seven models, including a new Kurnoth special character, Belthanos. The contents are:

Belthanos, First Thorn of Kurnoth x 1 Kurnoth Hunters x 3 Revenant Seekers x 3



Belthanos has a strong look, being a) a tree man, b) riding a giant beetle, and c) blowing an awesome horn. He’s a lord among the Sylvaneth’s Kurnoth-worshipping tendency, and can lead a specialist army of renown packed with Kurnoth hunters and flying spites.

Dawnbringers Book III: The Long Hunt

Dawnbringers Book III: The Long Hunt will include these new models, as well as adding in new units from Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Warcry. This will bring things like the Ogor Gorgers and the Ogor Mawpit into the game, both as additions to the main Ogors Age of Sigmar army, and in dedicated armies of renown.

Likewise there’ll be a new Fireslayers army of renown focused on the Magmadroth-wrangling Flameseekers, with the ability for units to hitch a lift on their giant dragon-cat charges.

Narrative books can only mean one thing – Age of Sigmar fourth edition is on its way. Make sure you read up about a new unit revealed for the Stormcast Eternals as part of the upcoming AoS RTS Realms of Ruin; it has big implications for the faction in the next edition of the tabletop game.