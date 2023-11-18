Warhammer preview reveals new ghouls led by Dark Souls boss

Games Workshop has revealed new Age of Sigmar miniatures for the undead Flesh-Eater Courts, via the Warhammer Preview Twitch stream on Saturday. The grisly ghouls are led by a massive new special character called Ushoran, Mortarch of Delusion.

Just in case you’re not familiar with the lore for this Age of Sigmar army, we’ll summarize. The Flesh-Eater Courts are a tide of ravenous ghouls, a terrifying tide of nightmares that wallows in gore and flenses the flesh from the bones of the living – but as far as they’re concerned, they’re a realm of knights, courtiers, and hardy men-at-arms.

Ushoran is the crowned king of this procession of madness. He’s technically a reincarnation of a character from the Warhammer Old World, and the younger sibling of Neferata, the first Vampire. In Age of Sigmar he is a lieutenant to Nagash, God of Death.

Once respected as a noble ruler within the Realm of Shyish, some terrible change occurred, transforming him – or revealing him to be – a colossal, ravening ghoul.

An enormous, hunched monster, draped in rotten furs and a ragged cape, wielding an osseous mace, a crown of bones breaking through his head… this guy is a Dark Souls boss. We won’t be surprised if he releases along with scenery for a fog door, bonfire, and a glowing message that reads “Try jumping.”

Ushoran will feature in the next narrative expansion for Age of Sigmar, ‘Dawnbringer IV: The Mad King Rises’. He’s accompanied by several other new Flesh Eater Courts models, many of which will be packed into a new army set, along with an “exclusive edition of Battletome: Flesh-Eater Courts”.

The Flesh-Eaters are the last faction to get an updated Battletome for 3rd edition Age of Sigmar, but don’t expect it to last for long – narrative expansions are a sure sign of a new edition.

The Flesh-Eater Courts army set contains 25 new models:

Cryptguard x 20

Varghulf Courtier x 1

Abhorrant Gorewarden x 1

Morbheg Knights x 3

The Gorewarden is a winged keeper of the keys that has previously been revealed, and the Varghulf is an update of a very old sculpt previously available in resin. The Morbheg Knights are ghouls riding on giant bats, while the Cryptguard look similar to classic footslogging ghouls but carry weapons.

Two more characters have been revealed; the Abhorrant Cardinal, a nasty looking ghoul pope, and the Royal Decapitator, an executioner. These join the absurd, intestine-wig-wearing Grand Justice Gormayne from Monday.

I disparaged the special edition ghoul king miniature released last holiday for failing to deliver on the narrative potential of the Flesh-Eater Courts; these new miniatures are absolutely nailing it. But if they’re still not grisly enough for you, check out our guide to the best horror miniatures for plenty of gruesome suggestions.