Warhammer preview reveals new ghouls led by Dark Souls boss

Ushoran, Mortarch of Delusion is a colossal new special character for Age of Sigmar, at the head of the charge for new Flesh Eater Courts minis.

Warhammer preview: Ushoran, Mortarch of Delusion, is a giant ghoul who looks like a Dark Souls boss
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar 

Games Workshop has revealed new Age of Sigmar miniatures for the undead Flesh-Eater Courts, via the Warhammer Preview Twitch stream on Saturday. The grisly ghouls are led by a massive new special character called Ushoran, Mortarch of Delusion.

Just in case you’re not familiar with the lore for this Age of Sigmar army, we’ll summarize. The Flesh-Eater Courts are a tide of ravenous ghouls, a terrifying tide of nightmares that wallows in gore and flenses the flesh from the bones of the living – but as far as they’re concerned, they’re a realm of knights, courtiers, and hardy men-at-arms.

YouTube Thumbnail

Ushoran is the crowned king of this procession of madness. He’s technically a reincarnation of a character from the Warhammer Old World, and the younger sibling of Neferata, the first Vampire. In Age of Sigmar he is a lieutenant to Nagash, God of Death.

Warhammer preview: Ushoran, Mortarch of Delusion, is a giant ghoul who looks like a Dark Souls boss

Once respected as a noble ruler within the Realm of Shyish, some terrible change occurred, transforming him – or revealing him to be – a colossal, ravening ghoul.

Warhammer preview: Ushoran, Mortarch of Delusion, is a giant ghoul who looks like a Dark Souls boss - details of cloak and face

An enormous, hunched monster, draped in rotten furs and a ragged cape, wielding an osseous mace, a crown of bones breaking through his head… this guy is a Dark Souls boss. We won’t be surprised if he releases along with scenery for a fog door, bonfire, and a glowing message that reads “Try jumping.”

Warhammer preview: Ushoran, Mortarch of Delusion, is a giant ghoul who looks like a Dark Souls boss - details including goblet and shoulders

Ushoran will feature in the next narrative expansion for Age of Sigmar, ‘Dawnbringer IV: The Mad King Rises’. He’s accompanied by several other new Flesh Eater Courts models, many of which will be packed into a new army set, along with an “exclusive edition of Battletome: Flesh-Eater Courts”.

The Flesh-Eaters are the last faction to get an updated Battletome for 3rd edition Age of Sigmar, but don’t expect it to last for long – narrative expansions are a sure sign of a new edition.

1/4
Warhammer preview: Flesh-Eater Courts Varghulf Courtier, a crawling, undead, bat-man-hybridWarhammer preview: Flesh-Eater Courts Varghulf Courtier, a crawling, undead, bat-man-hybridWarhammer preview: Flesh-Eater Courts Cryptguard, undead ghouls wielding rusty halberds
Warhammer preview: Flesh-Eater Courts Varghulf Courtier, a crawling, undead, bat-man-hybridWarhammer preview: Flesh-Eater Courts Varghulf Courtier, a crawling, undead, bat-man-hybridWarhammer preview: Flesh-Eater Courts Cryptguard, undead ghouls wielding rusty halberds

The Flesh-Eater Courts army set contains 25 new models:

  • Cryptguard x 20
  • Varghulf Courtier x 1
  • Abhorrant Gorewarden x 1
  • Morbheg Knights x 3

The Gorewarden is a winged keeper of the keys that has previously been revealed, and the Varghulf is an update of a very old sculpt previously available in resin. The Morbheg Knights are ghouls riding on giant bats, while the Cryptguard look similar to classic footslogging ghouls but carry weapons.

Warhammer preview: Flesh-Eater Courts Cryptguard, an undead ghoul executioner

Two more characters have been revealed; the Abhorrant Cardinal, a nasty looking ghoul pope, and the Royal Decapitator, an executioner. These join the absurd, intestine-wig-wearing Grand Justice Gormayne from Monday.

Warhammer preview: Flesh-Eater Courts Abhorrent Cardinal, an undead ghoul mpope

I disparaged the special edition ghoul king miniature released last holiday for failing to deliver on the narrative potential of the Flesh-Eater Courts; these new miniatures are absolutely nailing it. But if they’re still not grisly enough for you, check out our guide to the best horror miniatures for plenty of gruesome suggestions.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)