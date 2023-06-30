Get $273 worth of Warhammer Black Library books for $18

Warhammer’s Black Library is at the heart of the latest Humble Bundle, so if you’ve been meaning to stock up on these books, now would be the time. This particular bundle includes 27 books for $18 (£14.50) in total, working out as just $0.66 (£0.54) each.

We all know very well that being a Warhammer fan isn’t a cheap hobby, so a lot of us may put off buying in order to save more money for other things. Even painting miniatures isn’t cheap, not to mention Warhammer board games – and then there are dozens, hundreds of Warhammer books for every Age of Sigmar army or Warhammer 40k faction.

That’s why it’s always wise to take advantage of these Black Library Humble Bundles when they pop up – especially ones like this which encompass both the 40k setting and the more conventional Warhammer Old World universe.

Here’s a complete list of everything you get in the Black Library Humble Bundle:

Knight Errant by Anthony Reynolds

Knight of the Realm by Anthony Reynolds

Questing Knight by Anthony Reynolds

Grail Knight by Anthony Reynolds

Pariah by Dan Abnett

Nightbringer by Graham McNeill

Magnus the Red: Master of Prospero by Graham McNeill

Fury of Magnus by Graham McNeill

Cthonia’s Reckoning by various authors

Indomitus by Gav Thorpe

Gloomspite by Andy Clark

Nagash the Sorcerer by Mike Lee

Nagash the Unbroken by Mike Lee

Nagash Immortal by Mike Lee

I am Slaughter by Dan Abnett

Grim Repast by Marc Collins

A Dynasty of Monsters by David Annandale

Priests of Mars by Graham McNeill

Drachenfels by Kim Newman

Genevieve Undead by Kim Newman

Beasts in Velvet by Kim Newman

Silver Nails by Kim Newman

Cadia Stands by Justin D. Hill

Ahriman: Exile by John French

Calis & Toll: The Silver Shard by Nick Horth

Lupercal’s War by various authors

There’s some pretty cool stuff there, including the first appearance of Kim Newman’s iconic vampire character, Geneviève Dieudonné. Cthonia’s Reckoning is such a recent Horus Heresy book that it’s honestly surprising to see in a bundle already.

Even if you have one or two of them already, it’d still be good value for money if you bought the bundle, just because of how significantly they have been reduced.

