Get $273 worth of Warhammer Black Library books for $18

Warhammer’s Black Library is at the heart of the latest Humble Bundle, so if you’ve been meaning to stock up on these books, now would be the time. This particular bundle includes 27 books for $18 (£14.50) in total, working out as just $0.66 (£0.54) each.
We all know very well that being a Warhammer fan isn’t a cheap hobby, so a lot of us may put off buying in order to save more money for other things. Even painting miniatures isn’t cheap, not to mention Warhammer board games – and then there are dozens, hundreds of Warhammer books for every Age of Sigmar army or Warhammer 40k faction.
That’s why it’s always wise to take advantage of these Black Library Humble Bundles when they pop up – especially ones like this which encompass both the 40k setting and the more conventional Warhammer Old World universe.
Here’s a complete list of everything you get in the Black Library Humble Bundle:
- Knight Errant by Anthony Reynolds
- Knight of the Realm by Anthony Reynolds
- Questing Knight by Anthony Reynolds
- Grail Knight by Anthony Reynolds
- Pariah by Dan Abnett
- Nightbringer by Graham McNeill
- Magnus the Red: Master of Prospero by Graham McNeill
- Fury of Magnus by Graham McNeill
- Cthonia’s Reckoning by various authors
- Indomitus by Gav Thorpe
- Gloomspite by Andy Clark
- Nagash the Sorcerer by Mike Lee
- Nagash the Unbroken by Mike Lee
- Nagash Immortal by Mike Lee
- I am Slaughter by Dan Abnett
- Grim Repast by Marc Collins
- A Dynasty of Monsters by David Annandale
- Priests of Mars by Graham McNeill
- Drachenfels by Kim Newman
- Genevieve Undead by Kim Newman
- Beasts in Velvet by Kim Newman
- Silver Nails by Kim Newman
- Cadia Stands by Justin D. Hill
- Ahriman: Exile by John French
- Calis & Toll: The Silver Shard by Nick Horth
- Lupercal’s War by various authors
There’s some pretty cool stuff there, including the first appearance of Kim Newman’s iconic vampire character, Geneviève Dieudonné. Cthonia’s Reckoning is such a recent Horus Heresy book that it’s honestly surprising to see in a bundle already.
Even if you have one or two of them already, it’d still be good value for money if you bought the bundle, just because of how significantly they have been reduced.
