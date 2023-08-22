24 hour Warhammer paint off to raise funds for charity Mind

The online Warhammer community is rallying together for a charity challenge: a 24-hour Warhammer painting marathon, starting 5pm UTC on August 25. The “2k for 2k” challenge will raise funds for mental health charity Mind, and is hosted by Twitch channel Miniature Frontiers.

This is Miniature Frontiers’ third annual charity live stream, and will see the four hosts Kerry Liddell, John, Matt, and Owen, plus guest host Dazmaul Wargaming, each attempt to paint a full 2,000 point force for their choice of Age of Sigmar army, Warhammer 40k faction, or any other miniature wargame, in a single, miniature-painting marathon.

Host Liddell says that guests from across the online Warhammer community will join the team to “help keep us motivated, share tips and tricks, and tell us all about what they are up to”.

Guests include wargaming coach Stephen Box from Vanguard Tactics – check out our Vanguard Tactics accelerator academy review to find out what Vanguard Tactics’ training progammes are like – commission painters Siege Studios, ex-Warhammer TV presenters Duncan Rhodes and Louise Sugden, battle-report gurus Tabletop Tactics, and many more.

You can follow along with the marathon on the Miniature Frontier Twitch Channel from 5pm UTC / 1pm EST / 10am PT, and donate to the fundraiser via JustGiving. Here’s a snippet from last year’s charity marathon:

Liddell says that painting miniatures for “24 hours sounds easy on paper but it’s quite hard, especially when you get to those early hours of the morning”. She adds: “high energy snacks like pasta and bananas and plenty of water really helped us get through the last stream”, but “having in the back of our minds that it’s all for a great cause is ultimately the biggest motivator”.

She plans to finish painting the contents of the Warhammer 40k Leviathan launch box set for the challenge, having moved to Tyranids after “playing daemons for two years” in competitive 40k. She hopes to finish 2,000 points of “glorious bugs” in time for the London Grand Tournament in September, and “if I manage to get that finished, who knows – I may move onto an AOS box set!”

Liddell has written for Wargamer before – make sure you check out her feature about the Warhammer Fest 2023 kitbash challenge! If you’re sitting on a pile of plastic potential, why not join in and paint along with the livestream? Psychiatrist Dr. Joe Stammeijer advises that painting as part of a community is a great way to battle hobby burnout.